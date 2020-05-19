Raiders Waive/Injured CB Nick Nelson

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have waived/injured cornerback Nick Nelson, which made room on the roster for cornerback Prince Amukamara, who reportedly agreed to terms with the team last week.

The Raiders also made the signing of Amukamara official.

The 5-11, 208-pound Nelson was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) out of Wisconsin in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In two seasons with the Raiders, Nelson played in 10 games as a rookie and made 20 tackles, including 10 solo, and had one pass breakup. However, last season he dressed for only two games and had no statistics before going on the injured list because of a knee injury on Dec. 11.

Nelson started his college career at Hawaii in 2014 before transferring two years later to Wisconsin, where he earned first team All-Big Ten Conference and second team All-American honors from CBS Sports in 2017.

As a senior, Nelson made 35 total tackles, including 26 solo, and set single-season school record with nation-leading 21 pass breakups. He also returned 24 punts for 206 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-4, 204-pound Amukamara is entering his 10th NFL season after being a first-round pick (No. 19 overall ) by the New York Giants out of Nebraska in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Amukamara played five seasons with the Giants, including on their Super Bowl XLVI winning team, before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and spending the lsat three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

In 113 NFL games, including 99 starts, he has amassed 477 tackles (417 solo), 10 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 78 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.