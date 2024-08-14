Raiders WR Tre Tucker's Offseason Improvement Already Paying Off
A critical yet underrated aspect of the Las Vegas Raiders offense this upcoming season will be the growth and production of wide receiver Tre Tucker.
The second-year wide receiver has the chance to grow into a vital part of the Raiders offense this season behind All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The two veteran wide receivers and all of the other weapons on the Raiders' offense will make it hard for defenses to cover the speedy Tucker.
“When I looked at the end of my season last season, I was actually far-sighted,” Tucker said on Monday. “It wasn’t crazy but as a receiver, I think to have a 20/20 vision is very important. It's something I looked into, and I decided to do. You can see the precision, your depth precision, the HD of the vision is different. Well worth getting [LASIK] done.
“It's the depth precision. When you’re seeing something far away, you don't really know how fast it's coming or where [it is]. You’re able to locate the ball quicker. That’s what I’ve noticed about getting [LASKIK eye surgery].
Adams went into more detail about the changes he has noticed in Tucker since Tucker’s offseason eye surgery. Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, believes it has helped Tucker immensely. Tucker's performance against the Minnesota Vikings quickly showed how much Tucker's eye surgery and offseason training have helped him improve.
“The first thing Tre did, that was probably the smartest thing he’s ever done, was get LASIK eye surgery,” Adams said. “When he did that, you can tell he’s a lot more comfortable catching the ball. Playing this position, that has to be something that is not even on your mind. You just think about making the play and not, ‘Hopefully, I can catch this ball.’
“I’ve seen his confidence and his hands. You can feel a person’s confidence as they progress and get better at a specific part of their game. To watch the evolution of him and to know his mentality and his aim going out there. He’s a very driven young player. He’s doing all of the things right, right now, to put himself in the position to keep getting better."
