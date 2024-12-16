REPORT: Coaching Options for the Raiders to Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders will make many critical decisions this offseason, including what to do with their head coaching position. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce could be out at the end of the season, but the Raiders have plenty of replacement options.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his list of top options for the Raiders.
"Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator (age: 43)
“Flores needs his second shoot after stepping into the mess in Miami,” Iyer said. “He is a strong coordinator of the year candidate with how he's led the ideal attack group in Minnesota. His Patriots ties to Brady and Belichick don't hurt.
Mike Vrabel, former Titans head coach (age: 49)
“Vrabel would be another former Brady colleague and Belichick surrogate to consider who doesn't have the same losing vibe as Pierce's predecessor, Brady's long-time Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels,” Iyer said. “He got the Titans to overachieve and compete well in a top-heavy AFC, and he can help the organization get right.”
Liam Coen, Buccaneers offensive coordinator (age: 39)
“Coen's work with Baker Mayfield this season, plus history working for Sean McVay has made him a more appealing candidate in recent weeks,” Iyer said. “The Raiders definitely have him on the radar as the most desirable youthful pivot to an offensive-minded coach.
Kellen Moore, Eagles offensive coordinator (age: 36)
“Moore falls into the same category as Coen after this sound work in making the Eagles more balanced but still rather explosive. Moore has gotten more buzz of late that he's ready to be elevated to youthful head coach.”
Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator (age: 38)
“Johnson can have better options, including the Bears and Jets,” Iyer said. “It would be tough for him to take a job that doesn't have an established quarterback plan.”
Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders offensive coordinator (age: 45)
“Kingsbury almost joined the Raiders staff under Pierce before going to Washington and landing with Jayden McDaniels,” Iyer said. “He has some peer quarterback history with Tom Brady to the point the former Cardinals coach can be lured back to the desert to work with another dynamic rookie QB."
Deion Sanders, Colorado head coach (age: 57)
“Sanders is trying to work some NFL mojo with Pierce regarding his top two prospects, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and son/quarterback Shedeur Sanders,” Iyer said. “But he is also trying to make the jump with one or both of them on his team in the NFL? No on will be shocked should Brady and Davis make Sanders an offer he can't refuse.”
