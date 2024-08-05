REPORT: Raiders' Patrick Graham Gets the Respect He Deserves
The Las Vegas Raiders have been overlooked all over the board this offseason -- from players to coaches.
Perhaps the Raiders' most valuable coach, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, has particularly flown under the radar, despite having been a head coaching candidate this offseason.
Graham finally got his flowers in a recent ranking from Pro Football Focus' as he made Zoltán Buday's list of top 10 NFL defensive coordinators. Graham came in at No. 9.
Here's what Buday had to say about the Raiders' defensive coordinator:
"Graham, who has been a defensive coordinator for three different teams over the past five seasons, has been considered among the better defensive minds throughout his career, but he has not had much of an opportunity to work with a talented defense.
"Still, it is telling that Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce retained Graham on the staff in Las Vegas after Josh McDaniels’ departure. Despite not having one of the most talented defenses in the NFL, Graham’s unit finished 17th in EPA per play allowed in 2023 (-0.03)."
Former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley also made the list as defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.
Rankings are fun and all, but they mean nothing if they aren't backed up. Graham has proven he deserves this ranking, but he is going to have to continue to do so.
Fortunately for him, his unit is ready to go and has been making great strides in training camp so far.
“The energy in the room and on the field, you can feel it, and they’ve brought all those guys along,” Graham said when he joined Maxx Crosby's podcast, "The Rush" recently. “ ... You have to play that position in a certain way. Maxx plays every game at a high level. When you get in there, and it’s your turn to go in there for your six plays or whatever, you have to play with your hair on fire and be able to execute your technique, and you have to play with a certain level of energy, and it’s just infectious, and it spreads throughout the defense.”
The entire PFF top 10 was as follows:
1. Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns
4. Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings
5. Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Ejiro Evero, Carolina Panthers
7. Gus Bradley, Indianapolis Colts
8. Mike Zimmer, Dallas Cowboys
9. Patrick Graham
10. Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.