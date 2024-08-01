Raiders DC Graham is Feeling the Energy With This Team
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 season with momentum after ending the 2023 season strong.
Once Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach, the Raiders played with confidence and swagger on both sides of the ball. Now, as the full-time head coach, Pierce hopes to keep this momentum going for the entire season.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham is feeling that energy and momentum from his unit. He said the bonds players are forming are helping them play as a cohesive unit, which is encouraging to him.
Graham joined defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is spearheading that movement, on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed how he’s feeling ahead of the season.
“The energy in the room and on the field, you can feel it, and they’ve brought all those guys along, the guys you mention,” Graham said. “You have to play that position in a certain way. Maxx plays every game at a high level. When you get in there, and it’s your turn to go in there for your six plays or whatever, you have to play with your hair on fire and be able to execute your technique, and you have to play with a certain level of energy, and it’s just infectious, and it spreads throughout the defense.”
Graham singled out a few players and a coach who have bonded closely in the defensive room. He also sent a message to rookies: don’t bring brownies this year.
“It’s been exciting, and they have a good brotherhood in that room that they’ve built,” Graham said. “A combination of [Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard] and Maxx and those guys, [Adam Butler], Jenkins. It’s a mix of young guys and veterans, and the football conversations are so good in there, and Maxx can speak on this, as a coordinator, I float around to different meetings. When I need to go reset, I’ll sit in the back; I ask the rookies don’t bring any of the brownies; I don’t need any of those this year. I sit in the back with a brownie and just sort of -- when the football is getting good in that room, it’s really fun to be a part of it.”
The Raiders’ defense will lead the way for them this season, and if Graham’s excitement is any indication, it should be a good year.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Graham and Crosby.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.