REPORT: Surprise Predictions for Raiders' 2024 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding them since they won three of their last four games last season. They hired a new general manager, Tom Telesco, made Antonio Piece their permanent head coach, much to the delight of many of their star players and have restocked their roster, which ended the season with many voids that needed to be filled.
CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan believes the Raiders’ game against former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be their biggest must-see game of the season.
"This game will have plenty of hype around it,” Sullivan said. “This will mark the first time that the Raiders will face off against Derek Carr since he was released by the organization in February of 2023. He's since latched on with New Orleans, so it'll be an interesting reunion for the franchise and its all-time leading passer.
"The only downside is that it comes extremely late in the year. If the Saints struggle, there's a chance Carr might not be under center for this head-to-head as they could opt to see what rookie Spencer Rattler looks like before heading into the offseason.”
Sullivan also believes the Raiders' Black Friday game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be a must-see game.
“The Raiders have grown accustomed to playing on holidays in recent years, and they'll do so again in 2024. They'll head to Kansas City for an AFC West showdown during Prime Video's "Black Friday" broadcast. On top of being a standalone holiday game, the Raiders and Chiefs matchups are always filled with palpable disdain, so it should be a fantastic grudge match.”
Sullivan’s most surprising prediction was that the Raiders would lose both games to the Los Angeles Chargers. He is most confident the Raiders will lose the home opener simply because of Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.
“Jim Harbaugh is going to have the Chargers ready to go out of the gate, and the mismatch at quarterback between Justin Herbert and Gardner Minshew feels a bit too much for Las Vegas to overcome,” Sullivan said.
While the Chargers are a formidable team and will likely win at least one of the two games against the Raiders, it is pretty hard to believe they’ll win both. It isn’t impossible. Considering the additions the Raiders have made this offseason, it seems unlikely.
