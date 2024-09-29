State of the Raiders Heading into Week 4
So far this season, there have been more questions and concerns than answers for the Las Vegas Raiders. Their biggest problem this offseason was fixing the offense. Through three games, the Raiders' offense has only been good for a single quarter.
There are also questions about what is going on with the Raiders after last week's performance and Coach Antonio Pierce calling out his team after its poor performance last week.
This week has been tough for the Raiders as well. They lost another starter for the season due to injury -- safety Marcus Epps -- and they will also be without key players in Week 4. It is still a must-win game for the Raiders as they try to avoid a 1-3 start for the third straight year.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the state of the Raiders heading into week 4 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The thing that surprised a lot of folks on Sunday was how the Raiders played," Schopp said. "They got just totally schooled. They got beaten by Carolina across the board. ... I think Antonio Pierce did the right thing. By addressing it directly after the game. That is a step on. Now what is going to happen? ... I think what he was essentially saying there was, depending on how this goes, some of you guys may be leaving sooner rather than later. Antonio Pierce is going to be back in 2025. I do not think there is any question about that. Most likely, he is going to be back for 2026, too. A lot of the guys that are on the 53-man roster right now, may not be. Some of them may be on the way out before the coming trade deadline. That is what I took from that. A difficult and disappointing experience, I am sure, for many of the folks who came out to Allegiant. ...Now, they got a chance to feast on a franchise that is not good. ... I do not think the players are doing the right thing who decide to chirp in public or chirp on social media. ... There is no upside to doing that, regardless of how right you are as a player or how wrong you are as a player. ... The respect has to be earned by wins. Right now, it does not look like a complete team."
