Stock Up Report for Raiders Ahead of Buccaneers Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have just five games left of the 2024 season before an intriguing offseason awaits.
Coach Antonio Pierce has not produced the desired results in his first full season in charge of the Silver and Black. The offense has struggled mightily, and the defense has regressed.
The Raiders have lost eight consecutive games. They pushed the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink, ultimately losing due to an Aidan O’Connell fumble. The Raiders have come close in some games but have not been able to get over the top.
Despite an overall frustrating season, there have been some impressive individual performances from the Raiders this season. Some of those performances have Raider Nation excited about the future.
Let’s see whose stock is up as the Raiders prepare for a tough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Running back Sincere McCormick - The Raiders may have found their next top running back.
McCormick rushed 12 times for a team-leading 64 yards against the Chiefs. He has grinded every week for his opportunity after spending much of his career on the practice squad, and that hard work has paid off.
Alexander Mattison could return for the Raiders this week, but Pierce still wants to get McCormick more carries. His young, fresh legs could be just what this run game has needed for most of this season.
Defensive end Jonah Laulu - General Manager Tom Telesco may have found a diamond in the rough with this defensive lineman.
Laulu finished as the second-highest-graded player for the Raiders against the Chiefs, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with three tackles, a pass defended, and a pressure.
Laulu is a young, athletic rusher with a high motor. He has been an impressive rotational defender all season for this Raiders team, and with this performance, he could see more snaps.
Tight end Brock Bowers - It’s hard for Bowers’ stock to increase any more than it already has, but then he just makes another spectacular play.
Bowers torched the Chiefs for 140 yards and a touchdown. He leads the NFL in receptions and ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards. He is on pace to shatter Amari Cooper’s single-season franchise rookie record of 1,070 yards.
Bowers has proven he is already the focal point of this offense and should continue to be going forward. He already looks like one of the best tight ends in the NFL.
