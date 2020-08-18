SI.com
RaiderMaven
What it Means to be a Raider Podcast with Tom Flores

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--I have traveled the world covering sports. I have been to virtually every big game in every sport. I have been to nearly all of the NFL stadiums, Super Bowls, playoffs, and more.

But in my travels, I learned first hand about the emotion and passion of Raider Nation and the fanatics that love it.

The reach of this franchise has crossed cultural and national borders. There is something about this particular franchise that seizes people's hearts and emotions in a way that many simply can't.

Is there a secret? What is the musical instrument that calls fans and passion to this organization like the Pied Piper?

We present a series of podcasts at Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven, where we investigate what it means to be a Raider. We will talk with former and current Raider players and employees. We will communicate with fans and even opposing players about what makes "Da Raiders."

Today we welcome a living legend.  Outside of Al Davis, he could be the most iconic Raider of all-time in the great Tom Flores.  This man deserves to be in the Hall of Fame and it is wrong that he isn't.  

We have a very blunt discussion about the Hall of Fame, Derek Carr, Al Davis, Mark Davis, the Raiders in Las Vegas, the AFL and so much more.  It doesn't matter if you are a Raider fan or not.  Get ready, you will love this.

Do you know someone that should be on this podcast? Do you have a favorite former player or someone you know who would have an exciting story on being a Raider? Make sure you leave that in the comment section.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

