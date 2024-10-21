What Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Has Changed from his Rookie Year to Now
This Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been the driving force for this team this season. This defense does everything to keep the Raiders in games and gives the offense every opportunity it can to score points.
An emphasis all offseason was this defense was nickelback Nate Hobbs' health. Hobbs has been a great player for this Raiders team, but injuries the last couple of seasons have kept him from having an impact on the field.
This season, Hobbs has been a shutdown player on defense. And has remained healthy. This is a good sign for both Hobbs and the Raiders.
"Tom [Brady] talked to us today, he said football is hard. It is a hard game," Hobbs told Eddie Paskal on "Upon Further Review" last week. "Every day is a grind. It is supposed to be hard. That is why we are at the top of the top. That is why we are on TV every week and get paid for what we do. You got to figure out a routine that works for you. Not only the routine, it is mental. Most of this is mental. If you can find a routine mentally and physically, then you can do it."
Hobbs is already in his fourth year in the NFL.
"When I was a rookie, I think I was probably getting maybe a massage a week," Hobbs said. "Coming into games without any bodywork. But now, I get about three massages a week. And I just try to stay on the mental part of the aspect of my game, more than anything."
Hobbs is a key veteran for these young Raiders cornerbacks to lean on. It's a group with a ton of upside.
"There is a big smile on my face," Hobbs said. "I feel like JB [Jakorian Bennett] took a lot of heat last season. I felt like it was not rightfully so. I think he was a rookie and he got thrown in games. He started some games but did not some. Some weeks, he did not even practice with the defense. He had to play that game. It is a tough league to do that in. If you do not have your grove, they're just throwing you out there without too much preparation. And then you go out and guard the number one receiver in the NFL. So, to watch his growth and take that step and just really block out the noise, has been crazy to see. And I am so proud of that dude. He has become a man in front of our eyes."
