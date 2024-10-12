Where Raiders’ Defense Ranks Amongst the NFL
Coming into the 2024 season, there was lots of hope and anticipation for the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense. With elite playmakers at each level and showing signs of success last season, Raider Nation knew they could rely on the Silver and Black defense.
That has not been entirely true for the season so far. The Raiders have dealt with some injuries, but it's the National Football League and not every team is 100% healthy from week to week. Through five games this year, the Raiders are in the middle of the NFL sitting at 17th for yards allowed per game while allowing 333.
With all of these yards allowed it has opened up the possibility of putting points on the board for the opposing team. This has been a main cause of concern as this projected shutdown defense ranks near the bottom of the league at 27th for giving up the most points so far in the year with 131.
This number does account for the pick-six Gardner Minshew II threw against the Denver Broncos, but still, 125 is not great and still would rank toward the bottom of the league.
This season, Raider Nation knew the defense needed to step up due to the offensive questions and concerns heading into the year. As those questions and concerns continue to linger the defense must continue to not only battle but prevail to help turn this season in the right direction.
The best way they can do that is to start forcing turnovers, giving the offense more time with the ball and more opportunities to put points on the scoreboard. Turnovers and the Raiders have not been the best of friends by any means through five games. The Raiders are dead last in the league for forcing fumbles this season. Not one Raider so far has been able to jar the ball loose as the Raiders are the only team to have one on their yearly total.
They have intercepted two opposing quarterbacks passes so far this year as Tre’Von Moehrig and Robert Spillane both have one on their 2024 resume, but the two collect still puts the Raiders at the bottom third of the league only accounting for more than five NFL teams.
Defense has always been and will always be important in the game of football. For this season, it is extra important with all the inconsistencies that the offense has shown and if the Raiders have any hope to turn the season around, the Defense will have to pave the way.
