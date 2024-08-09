Where Raiders Stand in Preseason Power Rankings
Those outside of the Las Vegas Raiders' organization have not been optimisitc about the team's chances this season.
The Raiders come off a second consecutive year of missing the postseason and are still in the midst of finding their starting quarterback, with the 2024 regular season now just weeks away.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked all 32 NFL teams in his preseason power rankings. The Raiders ranked near the bottom of the pack, coming in at No. 25.
Here's what he had to say about Las Vegas:
"I’m hedging here just a bit because the closer we are to the season, the more worried I am about the upside of the QB position. I think Aidan O'Connell will get every opportunity to be the team's Week 1 starter, and if he can’t get it done, Gardner Minshew will get his shot. The journeyman-in-the-making always seems like a better QB to me when he feels like he’s been scorned, so that’s how I’d play it, unless AOC just isn’t up to par right away. The problem with that battle early in camp is that the offensive line has been banged up, not giving either QB the cleanest looks possible. Despite my concerns under center, there are reasons for optimism with this team. I’m still hopeful for what Zamir White can do in an extended role. They have a true WR1 in Davante Adams, plus a few other good offensive parts. And the defensive line is going to do some damage this season. But right now, the Raiders -- more than most teams -- feel like an incomplete picture overall. It’s hard to win consistently in the NFL without some kind of difference-maker at quarterback. Does Vegas have that? Right now, I’m unconvinced."
The concerns are fair. It's tough to gauge a whole lot, offensively, when there is no frontrunner at the quarterback position. As we continue to report, though, some of the mishaps from the quarterbacks in camp can simply be attributed to a very solid Raiders defense.
The Raiders moved down two spots from Edholm's rankings from April. Those rankings came right after the NFL Draft.
