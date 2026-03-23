The importance of Brady's Raiders Involvement is Impossible to Overstate

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the beginning stages of fixing a roster in need of a significant overhaul.

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders' Rebuild

The first thing the Raiders had to do was accept they are in a rebuild, which they were hesitant to do heading into the 2025 season. It was a failed attempt to overlook the fact that the Raiders needed to start over and rebuild its roster. A 10-game losing streak in a 14-loss season removed all doubt.

Las Vegas landed the No. 1 pick , with a clear-cut top option at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza waiting for the quarterback-needy Raiders to select him. Mendoza will be the eighth starting quarterback the Raiders have had since the 2023 season. They hope he is the last for a while.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Mendoza and the rest of the Raiders' 2026 draft class will be the next step in their rebuilding process, after what has been an efficient start to free agency. Las Vegas has already improved several positions of need with some of the top talent that was available this offseason.

The Raiders' roster still will need a few more offseasons to be built out as thoroughly as Raiders general manager John Spytek would like. Still, it is hard to deny Las Vegas' roster has taken a step forward. On the other hand, it is hard to deny there is plenty of work to be done.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That work spans much deeper than the players they bring in or the roster itself. Some of the work cannot be done until they take the field in Week 1 and beyond, and some of the work does not even take place on the field. It takes place in the court of public opinion.

In this instance, the court of public opinion for the Raiders' roster rebuild consists of players who could join the Raiders in free agency, coaches, and league executives. It will be a multistep process to fix Las Vegas' roster and perception, but they seem set on doing just that.

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his interception with linebacker Zack Baun (53) in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Winning will help fix the Raiders' perception on and off the field. Spytek will do all he can to give the Raiders the tools to be successful on the field. Yet the Raiders' rebuild will require everyone to work together, including minority owner Tom Brady.

Earlier in the offseason, Brady explained his plan to be more visible with what is going on with the Raiders, as his dual role as a broadcaster undoubtedly keeps him busy. Still, Brady believes everyone in the organization is on one accord. Las Vegas needs Brady to continue being more visible.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It’s always process over outcomes. We’re all trying, all of us in our own roles, whether it’s ownership, the personnel department, strength and conditioning, athletic training, or obviously players across offense and defense. Everyone’s got to come together, and everyone has to work incredibly hard for the people next to them," Brady said.