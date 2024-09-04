Which Raiders Defensive Rookie Will Perform Best in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders could be in for big seasons from their rookies, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Raiders boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL over the second half of the 2023 season, and they look to maintain that reputation in the 2024 season.
That should be easy, especially after bringing on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. The Raiders wanted to pair defensive end Maxx Crosby with a star in the middle, and they did just that.
Now, the Raiders are looking for some of the players from their 2024 NFL Draft class to contribute to the defense somehow. While there won’t be any starters, the Raiders should get production from their young faces.
Which Raider rookie will put forth the best performance in 2024?
Let’s break down each viable option.
Starting with fourth-round cornerback Decamerion Richardson, who the Raiders selected out of Mississippi State. Richardson did not beat out Jakorian Bennett for the starting cornerback job opposite Jack Jones, but he should still see his fair share of snaps in the rotation.
Richardson played 40 total snaps in the preseason, earning a 51.5 Pro Football Focus grade. He earned a 76.6 tackling grade, consistent with how good a tackler he was in college for the Bulldogs.
Cornerbacks who can tackle will always find their way on the field. Richardson should be no different. As long as he is a sound tackler, he should see the field in a rotational role for the Raiders.
The Raiders drafted linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He was also a tackling machine in college and should bring his toughness to the next level.
Las Vegas has good starting linebackers, so Eichenberg should factor in on special teams and in a rotational role. He lacks the ideal linebacker size to play starter snaps and does not have the athleticism to match NFL skill players.
Safety Trey Taylor is on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the season. If he can come back healthy and crack the safety rotation, he could be a good run defender in limited snaps.
Cornerback M.J. Devonshire is on the Raiders’ practice squad. He may not play much if he is even elevated.
The Raiders have a few rookies who could contribute defensively to a potential playoff push. Because of opportunity, Richardson is the likeliest candidate to stand out.
