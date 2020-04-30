WR Ruggs Already Helping in Vegas Area

by Tom LaMarre

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has yet to play a down for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is already doing good deeds in the Clark County area and beyond.

Ruggs, the latest in a number of Raiders who are helping out in their communities during the Coronavirus pandemic, is selling custom-made T-shirts to help provide food to needy families in the Las Vegas area.

Some of the proceeds also will go to a foundation in Ruggs’ home of Montgomery, Ala.

The 5-11, 188-pound Ruggs, who played at Alabama, was selected by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft and is expected to challenge for a starting spot right away in his rookie season.

Obviously, that made Ruggs the first player drafted by the Raiders since they moved to Las Vegas, and already he is making the city proud.

But he’s not the only one.

Tackle Trent Brown recently donated $20,000 through his TB77 Cares Foundation to the Clark County School District. The money is being used to provide Chromebooks, cases, the necessary software and Internet connectivity to local students in need of laptops so they can participate in the county’s remote schooling program.

In addition, the Raiders pledged $1 million to help fight Covid-19 in Clark County, while General Manager Mike Mayock and his wife, Amanda, are donating $1,000 for all seven players the Raiders drafted last week to Delivering With Dignity, a Clark County program that provides food for those impacted by the Coronavirus.

Fullback Alec Ingold, running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Foster Moreau have partnered with Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas to help feed needy families in Clark County.

And running back Jalen Richard has funded gas cards for volunteers that have been delivering food to low-income families and children in Louisiana, where Richard grew up, and cornerbacks Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen provided more than 250 meals for emergency room response teams in Broward County, Fla.