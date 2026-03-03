Why Raiders' Eric Stokes Is In for a Big Week

Most things did not work out for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. It was another difficult season for the Silver and Black. Some called it the worst season in franchise history. It was a hard year for a lot of reasons, namely because it felt like the Raiders were taking a step forward.

But change came about once again this offseason. The Raiders want to head in the right direction, really fast, and they want it to happen the right way.

Something that was a bright spot for the Raiders last season came at the cornerback position, with Eric Stokes. That was a position that had many questions last season, and this offseason, those questions are coming back, because the Raiders are thin at that position and because Stokes is a free agent as well.

Stokes played well for the Raiders and was clearly their best secondary player last year. Now the Raiders will have a decision to make on Stokes this offseason.

Eric Stokes has a good market

The good news for the Raiders is new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard knows Stokes well and has seen him play all last season. That was the benefit of keeping Leonard and promoting him as defensive coordinator. He knows the players that he has on the defensive side and whether or not they are going to be players that he will want to bring back in free agency. He will certainly have his input on Stokes and whether or not the Raiders go strong after him and re-sign him.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN named Stokes as a sleeper free agent this offseason. Stokes had the ability to go to any team and make them better. The big thing for teams was seeing him stay on the field last season with the Silver and Black.

"Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes: Here's another corner well-positioned; teams liked his tape last season, when he was finally healthy."

Stokes finally showed that he could stay healthy and that when he is on the field, he will make a big impact and could be a shutdown cornerback.

That is hard to find in the NFL, and especially in free agency. Stokes was a former first-round pick, and it was not by accident. The Raiders took a chance on him last offseason, and it was something that paid off for them. Now it will be up to them if they want to re-sign him or not, but there will be other teams looking to add him to their roster.

