3 Easter Surprises the Raiders Are Hoping For This Season

HENDERSON, Nev.—All over the world today, millions of children will wake up with the hopes of finding their favorite treats and surprises in their Easter baskets, and members of Raider Nation will be no different.

So, in light of today’s holiday, I offer you the three surprises that the Raiders would love to find sitting in their basket ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. RB2

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Klint Kubiak system is predicated on a two-back system, and with last year’s first-round pick (No. Six Overall) of Ashton Jeanty, the bell cow is already firmly established.

The Raiders are in desperate need of that RB2 who can balance the load Kubiak places on his backs, while at the same time avoiding the scenario where the first-string back goes down, and the team is helpless.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Last year, during their run to the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks' offense lost its first-string running back, Zach Charbonnet. Kenneth Walker III stepped up from his RB2 role, and some would argue that the Seahawks not only didn’t lose a step but improved.

A terrific running back tandem allows teams to conserve reps and reduce wear and tear on one player's body while hedging their fortunes against injury.

The Silver and Black currently have three running backs on the roster, but that is not enough. Via Trade, free agency, or the NFL Draft, I could see them adding at least one, if not two, additional ball carriers.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

NAME HEIGHT/WEIGHT AGE SCHOOL ASHTON JEANTY 5'8 208# 22 BOISE STATE CHRIS COLLINS 5'10" 203# 26 LOCK HAVEN DYLAN LAUBE 5'8" 204# 26 NEW HAMPSHIRE

2. SAFETY

Las Vegas Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is going to have a defense that, as it evolves, is going to attack you. It helps that your first year as a leader is bookended by the man many consider the best young offensive mind in the league, Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak and Leonard have already built a unique connection (Kubiak spent significant time on defense in the past), and Leonard’s aggressive and Kubiak’s offensive mind have already set the two on course to develop the scheme that will propel the Silver and Black forward.

The Raiders are far from what they will look like in 2028 when they come out of this projected two-year rebuild, but the foundation is set.

Las Vegas Raiders S Jeremy Chinn, CB Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There is no position on the roster; the Raiders are more anemic than they are safe. That in no way implies that they are void of talent, far from it, but they are limited, and in a long, grueling season, that spells disaster.

The Raiders currently have safeties on the roster. I anticipate that the final 53-man roster will have four safeties, but for the depth of offseason workouts, training camp, and the competition that Kubiak, GM John Spytek, and Leonard want, that isn’t good enough.

Jeremy Chinn is an anchor, a true leader, and an excellent player, and Isaiah Pola-Mao (IPM) was on the fast track to success, but struggled (as nearly everyone else did) in a chaotic and dysfunctional franchise-wide 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders DBs Tristin McCollum, Isaiah Pola-Mao | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Leonard will run his share of nickel (Five defensive backs) and dime (Six defensive backs), and a versatile safety would be ideal.

In every 2026 NFL mock draft I have written this season, I have had the Raiders adding at least one new safety.

I think they need two more, and they can add those via free agency, the NFL Draft, or trade. They have explored, and are exploring each of those avenues.

Las VEgas Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak was very blunt recently when talking about his safety position. "I think we've got to get deeper. It's a good draft for that position. I think we've got three guys that we're working with right now. We've got to continue to build that depth."

NAME HEIGHT WEIGHT AGE SCHOOL JEREMY CHINN 6'3" 220# 28 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ISAIAH POLA-MAO 6'3" 204# 26 USC TERRELL EDMUNDS 6'1" 217# 29 VIRGINIA TECH TRISTIN MCCOLLUM 6'3" 196# 26 SAM HOUSTON

Jeremy Chinn, Las Vegas Raiders S | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

3. WIDE RECEIVER

I expect the Las Vegas Raiders to carry six wide receivers once they release their initial 53-man roster after their 2026 training camp, and I can emphatically state that I will be shocked if that entire group is on the roster today.

John Spytek gave Kubiak an early Easter present with the addition of Jalen “Speedy” Nailor in free agency, but he isn’t done.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Last year, the Raiders added two receivers via the NFL Draft, and both had underwhelming (to be kind) rookie years, but you expect that from all rookies if you are reasonable, and it isn’t like they were on a franchise flourishing in success; in fact, it was flourishing in dysfunction.

Tre Tucker has already shown the staff that while he isn’t big (a quality Kubiak craves), he plays big and can do everything Kubiak wants.

At breakfast last week in Phoenix, I asked Kubiak about Tucker. Tucker isn’t the size he likes, but he plays with the heart and attitude he covets. How did he see him? His answer was more than telling.

"Yes, sir, absolutely. I think that every team I've ever been on, there's just players that surprise you. For instance, last year, Jax [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] -- he wasn't supposed to be an outside receiver. I thought he did a pretty good job last year. So, you're just finding what guys do best and trying to use their abilities to help the team."

I could see a scenario in which at least two, if not three, wide receivers who aren't on the initial 53-man roster make it. I know trades have been looked at, as well as NFL free agency, and in every NFL mock draft I have written this year i have had them selecting at least one.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

NAME HEIGHT WEIGHT AGE SCHOOL JACK BECH 6'1" 214# 23 TCU PHILLIP DORSETT 5'10" 185# 33 MIAMI SHEDRICK JACKSON 6'1" 198# 26 AUBURN JALEN NAILOR 6' 190#2 27 MICHIGAN STATE BRENDEN RICE 6'3" 210# 24 USC JUSTIN SHORTER 6'4" 227# 25 FLORIDA DONT'E THORNTON 6'5" 205# 23 TENNESSEE TRE TUCKER 5'8" 182# 25 CINCINNATI DAREKE YOUNG 6'2" 224# 26 LENOIR

Las Vegas Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have had an exceptional offseason, and with 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft (A presumed future franchise QB in Fernando Mendoza), free agency in full swing, and a general manager who isn't afraid to make trades and moves, there are plenty of legitimate reasons for optimism for improvement.

But let there be no doubt, if when Peter Cottontail hops away from the Raiders facility today they are able to address these three needs, the future has gone from bright to supernova radiance.