Raiders' Kubiak is Fully Aware of the Task at Hand

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 season and immediate future beyond that will depend on Klint Kubiak's ability to quickly grow into his newfound position. Based on how he has risen through the coaching ranks, it is fair to believe he will do so. Yet, much more experienced coaches have failed the Raiders.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak's Cast

The Raiders are showing full confidence in Kubiak to be able to lead a much needed rebuild, as he possesses traits they have sorely lacked at their head coaching position. As Las Vegas moves into a new era, Kubiak's ability to quickly learn the ins and outs of his new position will be critical.

However, Las Vegas ' front office does not plan on letting Kubiak attempt to do so without plenty of help. Within a week of being announced as the Raiders' head coach, Kubiak filled out his coaching staff with many coaches with years of coaching experience around the league.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The right supporting cast, along with the coaching staff and roster, should make life much easier for Kubiak in his first season at the helm. The difficulty of any head coaching position in the league cannot be overstated. Yet, that level of difficulty is much greater with the Raiders than most.

Kubiak recently explained that he is fully aware of how truly difficult a task he has accepted. He will need all the help he can get in his first season, from every facet of the Raiders' organization. Kubiak believes he is ready to do what it takes to help the Raiders dig out of a bad situation.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I do. Why else come to Vegas to be a part of this organization, to make it a consistent winner. That's what we're all striving for, but the process of putting an organization in that position, that's why you come that's the great challenge that it's going to be," Kubiak said at the league's Annual Meetings.

"Now, when we say that, to me, yeah we're embracing getting there, but we want to be aggressive in how we approach every game. We want to go win every game we play."

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce calls a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kubiak is confident not only in himself but in the coaching staff he assembled. The first-time head coach expressed gratitude for the coaches who decided to join him in helping rebuild the Raiders. They will be nearly just as important to turning things around as Kubiak.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I just learned that I've met a lot of great football coaches that wanted to come to work and be Raiders, that are going to help us be better. Having those relationships with those coaches, that's what's going to help us get going," Kubiak said.

"It's got nothing to do with me, it's about us working together as a staff. So, having those relationships has been really important getting quality coaches here on our staff."

Oct 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels checks his play sheet on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images