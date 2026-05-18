5 Absolute Musts for Raiders This Upcoming Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have made numerous coaching staff and roster changes this offseason with the hopes of improved results on the field in 2026 and beyond. For that to happen, the Raiders must do several things to be successful this upcoming season.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

At Least Split the First Four Games

Las Vegas' schedule is filled with sets of games that could see them go on multiple brief losing streaks, as well as potentially string together wins in bunches. Their schedule gets difficult after about the first four weeks of the season. Still, those four weeks are an opportunity for Las Vegas.

The Raiders open the season against the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New Orleans Saints, and the Kansas City Chiefs. If they cannot win two of those games, they have not improved as much as they believe they have internally.

Win at Least One of Their First Two AFC West Matchups

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders could theoretically win two of their first four games and still be 0-2 in the division. Las Vegas must not only find a way to win two of their first four games, but one of those two wins must be against either the Chargers in Week 2 or at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

The Raiders have yet to win a game at SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance since COVID. However, they face a Kansas City Chiefs team without its best player, who has made a living terrorizing the Raiders. The Raiders absolutely must win one of their first two AFC games this season.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Beating the Chargers in Los Angeles might be a tough ask, but beating the Mahomes-less Chiefs is not. It is imperative that the Raiders start at least 1-1 within the division. Losing both of their first two AFC West matchups would make the rest of their schedule that much worse.

Las Vegas has a tough enough schedule as it is. They cannot afford to lose winnable games, such as their home matchup against the Chiefs, with their backup quarterback. The improvements the Raiders have made this offseason make it fair to expect an early win against the Chargers or Chiefs.

Finish Strong Down the Stretch

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finishing strong is definitely cliché, but it is cliché for a reason. Beyond being cliché, the need to finish strong will be even greater for the Raiders than for others. Not only because of the stretches of challenging games they have throughout the season, but simply because they have a chance to.

Las Vegas' Bye Week is in Week 13. They were gifted three consecutive home games immediately after their week off. Two of their final games of the regular season are against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals. Wins are far from guaranteed, but those are two very winnable games.

No Room for Error

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Considering the Raiders' strength of schedule and how the schedule unfolded, Las Vegas has no room for error. They must beat the teams on their schedule that they are "supposed" to beat, simply because those games are so winnable.

Las Vegas has equally unwinnable games later in the season; they cannot afford to lose games to the likes of the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and others.

Steal a Win!

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders must find a way to win at least one game they are not expected to win. That means, they have to find a way to win at least one of their games against the Bills, Rams, Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, or the Seattle Seahawks. It is undoubtedly a tall task, but far from impossible.

Las Vegas will be the underdog in every one of those games, and rightfully so. However, the National Football League is built on the premise that any team can win on any given Sunday. That includes the Raiders.