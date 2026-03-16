Raiders Are Winning Free Agency For All the Right Reasons

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a different offseason than we are used to seeing from this team, and it's a good thing. The Raiders have had one of the best offseasons of all the NFL teams.

The Raiders have acquired the players they wanted and believe they can build with, not only for next season but for the future. The Raiders are doing this by signing top free agents. That is a surprising thing to see when it comes to the Raiders organization.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have had a mixed bag with the top free agents in the past. The reason is not that they cannot or do not have the cap space to do it. Many top free agents have not wanted to come to the Raiders over the years.

That is something they have had trouble with for a long time, and it does not help that the franchise has been searching for stability and consistency just as long. The issues of the past persist, but the people they have in the building right now are changing the feeling.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Winning Free Agency

The Raiders have made the most noise, and now they are set up nicely going into the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders could still be looking to do more in free agency, but we have to wait to see if they do. The Raiders could also fill the rest of their roster in the draft and see what they still need after that. Then they could take a look at the remaining free agents and still make a move if they need to. All signs point to things changing in Las Vegas, and they need to prove it by winning next season.

These free agents that the Raiders have signed so far have picked the Raiders over other teams. It is clear that they wanted to be a Raider, and a lot of credit has to go to Raiders owner Mark Davis's football people, who he now has in the building and around him.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is an exciting time for the Silver and Black right now, along with Raider Nation. These moves are showing that the Raiders want to win not only for now, but for the future. The Raiders want to set it up the way they desire and do it the right way. They have a plan in place, and they are executing just how they want to.