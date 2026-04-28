Complete Raiders Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and More
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The Las Vegas Raiders used the NFL Draft to take the next step in their roster rebuilding process.
Free Agents
The Raiders entered the offseason in dire need of talent of all kinds. With plenty of money to spend in free agency, Las Vegas' front office got right to work. The Raiders signed center Tyler Linderbaum to a record-breaking contract immediately at the start of free agency.
They signed Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, addressing arguably their most glaring weakness at the time. Kwity Paye and Jalen Nailor were added as well. The Raiders also wisely re-signed several of their own pending free agents like Eric Stokes, Thomas Booker, and Charles Snowden.
From signing free agents from other teams to retaining their own free agents pivotal to their chances of success in 2026, the Raiders had a fruitful offseason. Each move, both big and small, was a part of the Raiders' plans to improve their roster down to the smallest detail this offseason.
However, their plans to improve did not stop there. Las Vegas' front office knew that a good run early in free agency without an equally productive NFL Draft would be counterproductive. The Raiders were just as aggressive in the draft as they were in free agency, and it paid off well.
Draft Grades
Overall, Las Vegas deserves an "A" for the load of draft picks they were able to secure. Las Vegas' draft haul featured players who will develop at different rates, which, in theory, should help them gradually improve in talent and depth over the next few years of their rebuild.
Las Vegas got its future quarterback in Mendoza, but it also found multiple other players with high upside. Few draft hauls are filled with 10 picks that are guaranteed to work to perfection, but as things currently stand, the Raiders could not have drafted better.
It will take the Raiders some time to rebuild their roster, but in just one offseason, they have already begun revamping entire position groups. The draft helped the Raiders further their efforts to add young talent to their safeties, cornerbacks, and offensive and defensive lines.
Las Vegas is still a young team. However, with little expectations of making a playoff run in 2026, the upcoming season should be all about gradual development for a Raiders team with no shortage of new pieces. The Raiders' draft haul should translate directly onto the field in 2026.
The Raiders' Director of College Scouting, Brandon Yeargan, noted how Las Vegas' front office viewed their handful of newly added defensive backs.
“A lot of the guys we added in the secondary group can play different spots between Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Zeke [Hezekiah Masses], and Jermod [McCoy] too,” Yeargan said after the third night of the NFL Draft.
“All those guys are pretty versatile. They've played nickel, they've played deep, they've played outside, even Stukes has played outside corner in his career, too. So, it really helps, especially since we're going to have a pretty versatile scheme under Robbie Leonard, so that's a critical component too."
What Is Next
The Raiders will now try to put all of their new changes together on the field. Las Vegas had a solid free-agent period and a productive three nights at the NFL Draft. Next, they must connect those two productive waves of additional talent on the field, where it matters the most.
As is the case with most teams, the chances of there being many more notable additions after this point in the offseason are unlikely for the Raiders. Las Vegas may make a few more additions, but splash moves are all but done. The Raiders will now begin putting the work in on the field.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant