Complete Raiders Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and More

The Las Vegas Raiders used the NFL Draft to take the next step in their roster rebuilding process.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Free Agents

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Raiders entered the offseason in dire need of talent of all kinds. With plenty of money to spend in free agency, Las Vegas' front office got right to work. The Raiders signed center Tyler Linderbaum to a record-breaking contract immediately at the start of free agency.

They signed Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, addressing arguably their most glaring weakness at the time. Kwity Paye and Jalen Nailor were added as well. The Raiders also wisely re-signed several of their own pending free agents like Eric Stokes, Thomas Booker, and Charles Snowden.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

From signing free agents from other teams to retaining their own free agents pivotal to their chances of success in 2026, the Raiders had a fruitful offseason. Each move, both big and small, was a part of the Raiders' plans to improve their roster down to the smallest detail this offseason.

However, their plans to improve did not stop there. Las Vegas' front office knew that a good run early in free agency without an equally productive NFL Draft would be counterproductive. The Raiders were just as aggressive in the draft as they were in free agency, and it paid off well.

Draft Grades

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Las Vegas deserves an "A" for the load of draft picks they were able to secure. Las Vegas' draft haul featured players who will develop at different rates, which, in theory, should help them gradually improve in talent and depth over the next few years of their rebuild.

Las Vegas got its future quarterback in Mendoza, but it also found multiple other players with high upside. Few draft hauls are filled with 10 picks that are guaranteed to work to perfection, but as things currently stand, the Raiders could not have drafted better.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It will take the Raiders some time to rebuild their roster, but in just one offseason, they have already begun revamping entire position groups. The draft helped the Raiders further their efforts to add young talent to their safeties, cornerbacks, and offensive and defensive lines.

Las Vegas is still a young team. However, with little expectations of making a playoff run in 2026, the upcoming season should be all about gradual development for a Raiders team with no shortage of new pieces. The Raiders' draft haul should translate directly onto the field in 2026.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Raiders' Director of College Scouting, Brandon Yeargan, noted how Las Vegas' front office viewed their handful of newly added defensive backs.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

“A lot of the guys we added in the secondary group can play different spots between Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Zeke [Hezekiah Masses], and Jermod [McCoy] too,” Yeargan said after the third night of the NFL Draft.

“All those guys are pretty versatile. They've played nickel, they've played deep, they've played outside, even Stukes has played outside corner in his career, too. So, it really helps, especially since we're going to have a pretty versatile scheme under Robbie Leonard, so that's a critical component too."

What Is Next

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) is interviewed by John Tournour aka JT the Brick at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will now try to put all of their new changes together on the field. Las Vegas had a solid free-agent period and a productive three nights at the NFL Draft. Next, they must connect those two productive waves of additional talent on the field, where it matters the most.

As is the case with most teams, the chances of there being many more notable additions after this point in the offseason are unlikely for the Raiders. Las Vegas may make a few more additions, but splash moves are all but done. The Raiders will now begin putting the work in on the field.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images