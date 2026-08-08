Raiders' Camp Adds Importance to First Half of 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving right along through training camp, registering productive days each time they take the practice field. Las Vegas is set to take the practice field again on Saturday before taking Sunday off, ahead of what will be an eventful week for the team.

Training camp has been a valuable opportunity for Klint Kubiak's Raiders so far. Las Vegas' staff is in the process of identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the players on their roster.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' offseason changes will take time to mesh, especially on offense. In camp , Las Vegas' offense has had its ups and downs. The unit has shown early improvement from last season, but undoubtedly needs more work. However, this is common for most teams at the moment.

The Raiders only have three more training camp practices before their first preseason game next week. Based on how they have looked so far in camp, and all of the changes Las Vegas is implementing, they will need every bit of additional work in the preseason ahead of Week 1.

Raiders' Preparation

Camp has seen the Raiders' offense show signs of promise, as the unit usually connects on multiple big plays each practice. Yet, the opposite has also happened often, where the unit makes mistakes or multiple mistakes that make it fair to wonder how well Week 1 will go.

Las Vegas' training camp practices have allowed the Raiders' coaching staff to focus on improving upon the team's weaknesses. Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy recently shared why Las Vegas' practices have been so productive.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, Coach [Kubiak] has done an outstanding job, number one, of developing the culture here and how he wants us to practice every day and laying out the plan. We spent a lot of time in the offseason program,” McCoy said following training camp.

“We got back from vacation making sure everything was detailed, every minute to be as efficient as possible with the way we meet from the first time they walk in the building till the time they leave at night, just to make sure that we're helping these players be the best they can be and help build the best team come the opener."

Raiders' Challenging First Half of Season

This season, the Raiders start with a very manageable first four games. Las Vegas will open the season at home against the Miami Dolphins, and follow that up with games against the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs, who may be without Patrick Mahomes.

The Raiders must win at least two of those games, as they have a brutal stretch of games after that. Las Vegas will face the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams in consecutive weeks. That stretch of games leaves Las Vegas little room for error in the games leading up to it.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has had its issues in camp, none of which were unexpected for a team in the beginning stages of a full rebuild. They will need some luck, which has been scarce for the Raiders recently, but it is fair to believe Kubiak's Raiders are better than the Raiders teams from the past two seasons.

Still, they are no more immune to starting off slow than either of those previous two teams, which featured much more continuity than the 2026 Raiders currently do. Las Vegas' offseason moves warrant optimism, but the Raiders' past few seasons warrant equally as much skepticism.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive pass coordinator Nick Holz (left) and assistant head coach Mike McCoy during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have taken strides every day in camp. However, they have also made several blatant mistakes in practice. Although it remains to be seen how long Las Vegas will keep its starters in the preseason, it would be wise to give them ample playing time.

Las Vegas has started each of the past two seasons poorly. They cannot afford to do so this season. The additions they made in the offseason and the fact that they have one of the toughest strength-of-schedules of any team in the league only underscore how important a good start is.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarteback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' training camp has given a glimpse of what is to come. As they work through the rest of camp and the preseason, the Raiders must iron out as many of their early-season issues as possible.