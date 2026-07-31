Raiders Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, and TV Channels

The Las Vegas Raiders have kicked off the first week of training camp in preparation for the 2026 regular season. The Raiders look to take the long list of offseason roster moves they made and successfully mold them into a cohesive unit on the field.

Training camp is the latest and most significant opportunity for them to do so before meaningful games start in September. However, after camp, and before September, lies the preseason. The Raiders will play three exhibition games before the regular season.

Raiders' Preseason Slate

The Raiders have two home preseason games, with one road preseason game sandwiched between them. Las Vegas will face the Arizona Cardinals on August 13 and the San Francisco 49ers on August 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

They will hit the road on August 20 to face the Houston Texans. All three games will kick off at 5 p.m. PST. Las Vegas' two home preseason games will air locally. Their preseason game against the Houston Texans will air on ESPN.

Where the Raiders Stand

Las Vegas has hit the ground running in training camp, as they are already a team that has obviously improved. Still, it will take the next few weeks' worth of work on the field to get them fully up to speed for the season ahead. The Raiders have made solid progress; they just have to prove it on the field.

Kubiak and his coaching staff have hit the ground running, quickly establishing a new way of life for the Raiders' new-look roster. Las Vegas has had a rough past three seasons, shuffling through head coaches and quarterbacks. Yet, Kubiak is eager for the challenge of turning things around.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A general overallview of Las Vegas Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You know, the thing that I love about football is teaching the players and building relationships. And when you're with the guys 11 hours a day, is what the league gives you, you can't help but build great relationships," Kubiak said on Tuesday, ahead of his first training camp as a head coach.

"You can't hide from each other. Those are the things that you love about being a coach. So, during training camp, there is no wins and losses. There's a lot less pressure that way for the players, but there is a lot of great time to get to know each other, and that's what stands out."

Las Vegas will find out plenty about its new coaching staff and roster throughout training camp, especially once the pads come on. However, with all of the moving parts the Raiders are trying to put together, the preseason will give them a better idea of the team they have.

The Raiders have several expected positional battles underway at training camp. They also have a few unexpected battles potentially brewing. Producing a solid training camp and preseason will go a long way towards ensuring Kubiak's first season at the helm is a success.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“For every position there's got to be competition, right? The best player has to play, and that's not just what I'm going to see. You guys are going to see it in the preseason games," Kubiak said.

"We as coaches, we're going to see who the best guard is, the best quarterback, across the board. There are battles everywhere on the roster. So, it's important for me to be fair to the players and to put the best player out there."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarteback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a brutal past three seasons, the Raiders are finally able to turn the page. Las Vegas' front office had arguably the best offseason of any front office in the league, quickly revamping what was one of the league's worst rosters and coaching staffs over the past four seasons.

Time will tell what the 2026 Raiders will ultimately be. However, at the very least, it is fair to assume they will be better than the most recent Raiders teams that took the field. This year's training camp and preseason are the most important Las Vegas has had in some time.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will use training camp to answer the more pressing questions they have remaining in terms of their roster. They will then use the preseason to solidify any further questions that remain. The unknown surrounding Las Vegas' 2026 season makes the next few weeks intriguing.