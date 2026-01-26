Raiders Fans Will Love What Fernando Mendoza's Teammates Have to Say

Everyone has it penciled in already for the Las Vegas Raiders to draft Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That is not a secret, and people doing all the mock drafts right now are putting Mendoza at the top of their draft board. Mendoza is coming off a great season in College Football, where he was the winner of the Heisman Trophy, and he led his team to its first National Championship in program history.

As for the Raiders, they got a chance to see Mendoza play up and personal last week. They were at the National Championship game, getting a feel and look at their potential next franchise quarterback.

Having the first overall pick gives you a lot of power and even more this year because there are not many quarterbacks with first-round grades. The Raiders have that pick to kick off the draft, and they will likely use it to select their next quarterback.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza touches the rock Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during a championship celebration for the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

General manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady have been doing their homework not only on Mendoza but on a lot of prospects. They want to make sure they do their homework and have a plan for what things they are looking for when they are making this roster for the Silver and Black next season. Brady will have his hands all over the quarterback position, and Spytek will find all the hidden talent in this draft and get the Raiders the be possible players in the draft.

Mendoza gets praise from teammate

As for Mendoza , he was a great player and will go do as one of the best quarterbacks in College Football history. The way he led his team all season this year was something special to see. At the start, his teammate did not really know Mendoza, but over the last two seasons, they got to know what he is all about.

Indiana's Mikail Kamara (6) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I will be honest with you. When I first met him [Mendoza] I thought he was a PR junkie," said Indiana's Mikail Kamara on the Jim Rome Show. "Then I realize that is who he is. He is the most genuine guy. When he went and won the Heisman, he put the Heisman in a bucket and wheeled it around, and gave it to everyone. He took pictures with everyone in the facility. From the janitors to the players, staff, he is really the most genuine person I know."

