Raiders Fans Will Love What Sam Darnold Had to Say About Klint Kubiak

Everyone is expecting Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The reason why nothing can be official is that Kubiak and the Seahawks will be playing for the Super Bowl on Sunday, but after that, the Raiders and Kubiak could make it official. When Kubiak was asked a question about the Raiders at the Super Bowl media day, he did not comment about the Raiders, as he is focused only on the Super Bowl.

When it becomes official after the Super Bowl, the Raiders will be celebrating because they have been looking for an offensive minded head coach.

That is what Kubiak is bringing to the Raiders, and that is why the Raiders made it their priority to do whatever they could to make sure they landed him. And it fully appears that they did. Now all of Raider Nation and everyone with the Silver and Black will wait for the Raiders and Kubiak to make it official, and there is a lot of excitement.

The Raiders have been searching for the right coach, and this pairing is one that the Raiders want to be tied to for a long time. One thing about this hire is that you are likely not to see Kubiak leave after year one if things do not go as expected. The Raiders made it clear that they are rebuilding and that they want the next head coach to be a part of that with many years ahead of them. For the Raiders, that rebuild is going to get started quickly because they have good building blocks.

Sam Darnold on Klint Kubiak

“He’s unbelievable. … The things that I learned when I was with Klint [Kubiak] in 2023, getting to learn from him as a coach and as a person, the grit," said Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold about Kubiak.

"He wakes up at insane hours. He gets to the facility at 4–4:30 in the morning, and he’s there later than anyone. He’s a grinder. He loves football. And he’s very honest and forthcoming with his players, which myself and a lot of the guys really appreciate.”

The Raiders now appear to have the right man in place for them not only next season but for many years to come. Kubiak will likely be paired with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, whom the Raiders will likely take at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft.

