1 Former NFL QB Loves Klint Kubiak, Fernando Mendoza Pairing

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to finally found their match. The Raiders have been searching for the right head coach to help take the Raiders in the right direction starting next year. The Raiders started their second straight offseason searching for another head coach.

Now it feels like they finally got it right. The Raiders regime, with owner Mark Davis, general manager John Spytek, and Tom Brady, did not rush into anything and instead took their time waiting for the right time.

Patience is something that has been lacking with the Raiders during their search for a new head coach over the last few years.

This time, it was different, and the Raiders made sure they went through every candidate carefully and made sure that they did not miss anything that was on the table. The Raiders finally went into the final stages to get their top choice in Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. That was the top choice for the Raiders.

Kubiak and the Raiders regime met over the weekend to discuss if they were interested on both sides to come together and plan Kubiak's future with the Silver and Black.

And that was something they discuss and both went about it as Kubiak is going to be the next head coach for the Raiders. That is huge for a franchise that has not had many things go its way over the past few decades. Now, the Raiders found their next head coach and will search for their next quarterback.

Chase Daniel loves the fit with Kubiak, Mendoza, and Raiders Regime

"I love the fit between Fernando Mendoza and Klint Kubiak," said former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.

"I have been all in on this Fernando Mendoza film. Think about Klint Kubiak's offseason, what he has been able to do with Shanahan. Look at his offense now with Sam Darnold, what he has been able to do. Under center, play action, a lot of shifts and motions. He and Tom Brady hit it off in the meeting, and they are going to hire him."

The Raiders Just Found The PERFECT Head Coach for Fernando Mendoza



"I love the fit so much. You look at how Fernando Mendoza plays quickly, in the shotgun. A lot of run-pass options. Everything like that. Then you look at Ashton Jeanty. You look at Brock Bowers. Now they have to go and solidify the offensive line. If they solidify the offensive line, I think they are going to be good. I know they play in the AFC West, I know that is not great, but the fit between Klint Kubiak, Tom Brady, and Fernando Mendoza is all excellent."

