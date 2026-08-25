Raiders Final Training Camp Practice: Winners & Losers

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, moments ago, concluded their final practice for the 2026 NFL training camp, and to call this camp consequential could be one of the biggest understatements ever.

Last December, when the powers that be decided to move on from Pete Carroll, they also knew the time had come to rebuild the Raiders.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Gone were the shortcuts and quick fixes; now it was time for a disciplined plan to stay the course and get this once-storied and feared franchise back on track after over two decades of futility.

For a fan base that doesn’t wear the Silver and Black for fun, but sees it as a way of life , they have given them tangible reasons for hope.

What We Learned

Unlike the past several years, the franchise has stuck to the plan. GM John Spytek and his amazing staff of Brian Stark, Brandon Hunt, and Brandon Yeargan, along with each of their respective teams, have put together a roster full of young talent ready to get the Raiders' rebuild underway, with the goal of 2028 being the year they make the NFL Playoffs and then every year after that.

Raider Nation Speaks Out

Raider Nation Was Out in Force | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Ilustrated

I asked Raider Nation to sound off now that training camp is over on what you came away with from camp, and as always, you were terrific.

Defensive Tackle/Wide Receiver

Who's going to step up at WR and DT? — Lamar (@blacklv285) August 25, 2026

Great question. Both of those position groups, coming into and now out of camp, are the weakest links on their respective sides of the ball.

With the Raiders owning the first-round waiver claim, I would not be shocked if both of those groups (especially WR) add a player either by the waiver claim or trade before the season, as long as the said players fit the long-term plan.

Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That said, Tonka Hemingway would be my first bet at the defensive tackle position, and rookie Malik Benson from the wide receiver group.

Will the Raiders Self-Sabotage?

Will there be hope for the future or will they pull the rug out from under our feet again? pic.twitter.com/l6DrclcVpg — 𝚃𝚘𝚍𝚍 𝙰 (@CantonDog) August 25, 2026

I wish I had a way to like this Tweet more than just a simple heart and to share it in this article.

Todd, I have seen this franchise repeatedly self-sabotage over my seven years, and each time I've been dumbfounded.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That said, this time they have shown nine months of discipline. With a very small sample size, they have never gone this long staying on course during my time covering the team.

Tom Brady, while still the dominant voice in the organization, has entrusted Spytek more, based on people in the building privately talking, and all of them are letting Kubiak cook.

Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak, in turn, has an uncanny trust with management, and certainly a lot will be told throughout the season, but up to this point, I am optimistic, not as a Raiders’ fan, but as a football fan, that the Raiders are getting it right this time for now.

Reality vs. Fiction

Where are we realistically in terms of what is achievable this season? What does a good season look like? — Ian Jones (@IanTwiggyJones) August 25, 2026

Ian, this is a great question.

I can tell you with 100% certainty that this is already a better and more talented team than last year. That said, with youth everywhere, there's a learning curve. Not only is your head coach a first-time head man, but so are your offensive and defensive coordinators, a projected eight to 12 rookies, multiple young players, and, oh, by the way, your No. 1 overall pick, QB Fernando Mendoza.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As I reported before, 2026 is a rebuild, and every loss this year ensures more and better players next year, laying the foundation for a 2027 get-right campaign, and finally 2028 as the goal of making, and perennially staying, in the NFL Playoffs.

Last May, I projected seven wins in 2026. I stand by that today, but I will give my final prediction in the first week of the season.

Watch My Podcast Breaking Down Today's Final Practice