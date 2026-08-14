Raider Nation Erupts Following Fernando Mendoza's Preseason Debut
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders have produced a ton of hype throughout training camp, and Thursday night was the first test to see that in live action against an opposing NFL team.
It's officially football season, and fans of the Silver and Black have been waiting patiently to watch their team. That being said, we all know who the fans really wanted to see: No. 1 overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Here is how social media reacted to the rookie quarterback's Raiders debut against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
Mendoza's First Drive
After Kirk Cousins led the starting offense on a 10-play, 68-yard drive, which concluded with a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer, Mendoza had plenty to live up to on his first drive and the Raiders' second offensive drive of the game.
Mendoza went 1-of-3, and Las Vegas' offense stalled after seven plays, but the rookie quarterback executed a third-down conversion with a nine-yard pass to Jack Bech.
Overall, not the cleanest drive by the Raiders, but it was good to see Mendoza convert a long third down. His first pass attempt was a throwaway, as the pocket instantly collapsed at his feet, forcing him to throw the ball to the sidelines off his back foot.
Mendoza's Accuracy on Full Display on Second Drive
It didn't take long for Mendoza's connection with Malik Benson to shine through, as the future franchise quarterback ripped a 19-yard pass to the rookie receiver down the seam off play-action.
Following a 53-yard run by rookie running back Mike Washington Jr., Mendoza showed his mobility, picking up seven yards on a carry after being flushed out of the pocket.
If Mendoza proved anything early on in his debut, it is that he can withstand adversity and bounce back when circumstances aren't ideal. The No. 1 overall pick took a sack after Washington Jr. converted on fourth down with a two-yard carry. Mendoza steadied the ship, completing a six-yard pass to the former Arkansas running back before finding Jack Bech for a six-yard touchdown.
Through Mendoza's first two drives, the rookie signal-caller completed 5-of-9 passes for 47 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. It's clear that operating from under center is still a work in progress, but overall, it was a steady start for Mendoza.
Breaking Down Mendoza's First Touchdown Pass
As mentioned, Mendoza capped off his second drive as an NFL quarterback with a six-yard touchdown to Bech. It was a quick, decisive throw from the rookie, who didn't allow the defense to react. Once Bech found a pocket between two linebackers, Mendoza fired a low laser to protect the second-year receiver, which was an underrated component of this play.
Rough Start in Second Half
It was unknown if Mendoza would take the field in the second half, but he was on the field when the offense returned after Arizona produced three points. The end of the first half was much sharper, as Mendoza went 1-of-2 for six yards and the Raiders went three-and-out. Mendoza held onto the ball too long on third down, taking an unnecessary hit in the process.
Earlier this week, head coach Klint Kubiak said that Mendoza would get plenty of opportunities in his first preseason game, and he wasn't kidding. Mendoza went out for a fourth drive, and he was masterful, completing multiple impressive passes in the intermediate area of the field.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.