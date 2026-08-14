Raider Nation Erupts Following Fernando Mendoza's Preseason Debut

The Las Vegas Raiders have produced a ton of hype throughout training camp, and Thursday night was the first test to see that in live action against an opposing NFL team.

It's officially football season, and fans of the Silver and Black have been waiting patiently to watch their team. That being said, we all know who the fans really wanted to see: No. 1 overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza . Here is how social media reacted to the rookie quarterback's Raiders debut against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Mendoza's First Drive

No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza makes his NFL debut with the Raiders 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Q57JybQZp9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 14, 2026

After Kirk Cousins led the starting offense on a 10-play, 68-yard drive, which concluded with a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer, Mendoza had plenty to live up to on his first drive and the Raiders' second offensive drive of the game.

Mendoza went 1-of-3, and Las Vegas' offense stalled after seven plays, but the rookie quarterback executed a third-down conversion with a nine-yard pass to Jack Bech.

Fernando Mendoza ➡️ Jack Bech 🔥



The 1st completion of Mendoza’s pre-season career. pic.twitter.com/MPpSFkvKfI — Run The Slant (@RunTheSlant) August 14, 2026

Overall, not the cleanest drive by the Raiders, but it was good to see Mendoza convert a long third down. His first pass attempt was a throwaway, as the pocket instantly collapsed at his feet, forcing him to throw the ball to the sidelines off his back foot.

Fernando Mendoza off to a rough start on his first drive (1/3 for 9 yards). https://t.co/XXTEWNt248 pic.twitter.com/WNd3Mby0ng — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) August 14, 2026

Mendoza's Accuracy on Full Display on Second Drive

It didn't take long for Mendoza's connection with Malik Benson to shine through, as the future franchise quarterback ripped a 19-yard pass to the rookie receiver down the seam off play-action.

Fernando Mendoza is going to be ELITE pic.twitter.com/A8Qy33U9ut — Heismans (@HeismansIG) August 14, 2026

(guys, i think fernando mendoza is going to be good. as a rookie.) — Sam (@ChiefsFanICT) August 14, 2026

Following a 53-yard run by rookie running back Mike Washington Jr., Mendoza showed his mobility, picking up seven yards on a carry after being flushed out of the pocket.

Im sure the raiders dont want to see Fernando Mendoza running down the middle of the red zone in preseason pic.twitter.com/6x42v3zX6D — Bay Area Super fans (@Baysuperfans) August 14, 2026

If Mendoza proved anything early on in his debut, it is that he can withstand adversity and bounce back when circumstances aren't ideal. The No. 1 overall pick took a sack after Washington Jr. converted on fourth down with a two-yard carry. Mendoza steadied the ship, completing a six-yard pass to the former Arkansas running back before finding Jack Bech for a six-yard touchdown.

Fernando mendoza is #good



Nice touchdown — annoying ohtani fan 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@owndodgerhaters) August 14, 2026

I fully realize it’s preseason, but Fernando Mendoza looks GOOD — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) August 14, 2026

Through Mendoza's first two drives, the rookie signal-caller completed 5-of-9 passes for 47 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. It's clear that operating from under center is still a work in progress, but overall, it was a steady start for Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza looks pretty good so far. You can definitely tell he needs more time under center to be comfortable. He's obvious much better and quicker with his decisions when he's in the shotgun. Good day for Bech. Maybe Bech won't be a bust. — Al (@6666666_a6) August 14, 2026

Fernando Mendoza is my quarterback for life. — Cliston Brown (@ClistonBrown) August 14, 2026

Breaking Down Mendoza's First Touchdown Pass

As mentioned, Mendoza capped off his second drive as an NFL quarterback with a six-yard touchdown to Bech. It was a quick, decisive throw from the rookie, who didn't allow the defense to react. Once Bech found a pocket between two linebackers, Mendoza fired a low laser to protect the second-year receiver, which was an underrated component of this play.

As we said a week ago - If Fernando Mendoza aces his three tests (pre-season games), he'll start Week 1. Consider tonight "aced." Two to go. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) August 14, 2026

The Future of the Las Vegas Raiders is bright. Fernando Mendoza is gonna be special. pic.twitter.com/gKMiYevMIF — Juju (@Jujutalksball) August 14, 2026

Rough Start in Second Half

It was unknown if Mendoza would take the field in the second half, but he was on the field when the offense returned after Arizona produced three points. The end of the first half was much sharper, as Mendoza went 1-of-2 for six yards and the Raiders went three-and-out. Mendoza held onto the ball too long on third down, taking an unnecessary hit in the process.

Fernando Mendoza is taking a lot of hits — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) August 14, 2026

Earlier this week, head coach Klint Kubiak said that Mendoza would get plenty of opportunities in his first preseason game, and he wasn't kidding. Mendoza went out for a fourth drive, and he was masterful, completing multiple impressive passes in the intermediate area of the field.

Raiders storming up field with back to back 14 yard passes to Brandon Johnson and Dylan Laube from Fernando Mendoza. — Harry Leader (@harry_leader73) August 14, 2026

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