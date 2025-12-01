One Winning Draft Scenario Revealed For Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders still have not figured out their quarterback issues. The Raiders thought they would have them solve for at least this season when they brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past offseason.

It has not gone as planned for Smith or the Raiders this season. The Raiders have struggled all season in finding a rhythm, and they have let some people go as well. The Silver and Black will have to find a solution at the quarterback position for the 2026 season.

Even if they bring back Smith next season, the Raiders would likely want to bring in a young quarterback to learn behind Smith and to be the future quarterback they could build around. That is something that this organization has failed to do during its time in Las Vegas. If they want to get this thing moving in the right direction, this is something they have to do and plan. It is the way to go, and that is how teams usually do it, and we have seen success from it.

The Raiders will likely have another top pick in next year's 2026 NFL Draft. That is something they wanted to avoid, but the season they are having has gotten them to have another draft with picking early in the first round. Now, they have to make sure they do their homework well and go with the quarterback they want, if the opportunity presents itself.

Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network has the Raiders taking a rising quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. This pick could be a surprise to many.

5) Las Vegas Raiders: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Going into Week 13, Geno Smith is tied for the most interceptions thrown in the NFL this season with 13 picks in just 11 games. That high of a turnover rate is unacceptable for the Las Vegas Raiders, which could lead them to target a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ty Simpson is another one-year starter in college, but he’s pretty advanced given his limited playing time. A backup to Jalen Milroe last year, Simpson isn’t quite as athletic or has as strong an arm as his predecessor, but he’s a much more polished passer, and Alabama’s offense looks much better because of it. He identifies soft spots in zone coverage well and exploits them accordingly. He does a good job of finding the open man, and he’s an accurate thrower of the football.:

