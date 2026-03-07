Recapping the Failed Geno Smith Experience for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders took a swing at quarterback last offseason, hoping to add an established veteran who could raise the offense’s floor.

They swung a trade for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, sending a third-round pick back and extending him later on. The move reunited Pete Carroll with a quarterback he is familiar with, and Smith had played well for the Seahawks in the past few seasons.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

However, Smith was a disaster in his lone season in the Silver and Black, winning only two games as a starter and helping the Raiders land the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The team will release Smith when the new league year begins next week, owing him $18.5 million and saving $8 million against the cap.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) waits in the tunnel before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The process failed, but the silver lining is that it led the Raiders to Fernando Mendoza, who they hope will be their next franchise quarterback.

What went wrong during the Smith experiment in Las Vegas? Let’s break down why it didn’t work.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Why Geno Smith failed in Las Vegas

The trade made sense at the time: the Raiders hired Pete Carroll , a coach many expected to establish a winning culture for a short time. Then, they paired him with a quarterback who revitalized his career in Seattle.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is tackled by New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns (0) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This Raiders team would compete and win some games they shouldn’t, right? Wrong.

Smith never got a feel for Chip Kelly’s offense, operating mostly out of the gun, even though his bread and butter is as an under-center quarterback who can drop back and process the field. He was nearly doomed from the start.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith never got on the same page with several of Las Vegas’ weapons, throwing 17 interceptions in 448 pass attempts, leading the NFL. You can’t create a successful offense if you’re turning the ball over.

On top of that, the offensive line played poorly under the previous coaching staff, so Smith had no time to process the field before a defender was barrelling down on him.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What really made the trade look bad was the fact that the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold right after, and he played excellent football and went on to win the Super Bowl.

At the time, the Raiders looked like the smart team, but they end up looking like the fools because of what Darnold became. He cashed in on a resurgent season in Minnesota by winning a Lombardi on Smith’s old team in his first season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the end, it makes all the sense in the world for the marriage between Smith and the Raiders to end. The team will have a fresh start with Mendoza and a new coaching staff, and Smith will have his choice of where to play next season.

Raiders fans should wish Smith the best as both sides begin a new chapter of their football lives.