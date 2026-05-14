Predicting Every Raiders Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

There will be no rest for the weary in 2026, as the Las Vegas Raiders will have one of the most difficult schedules of any team in the league this season. This is the case despite the Raiders' 14 losses last season, nearly 30 losses in the last two seasons, and nearly 40 losses in the last three seasons.

Below are a few score predictions for the Raiders this upcoming season, even though, given the number of changes the Raiders and their opponents have experienced this offseason, it is extremely early to reasonably predict much of anything.

Close Games

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans: The Raiders will face a Titans team they beat last season. It is extremely likely that the Raiders improved more this offseason than the Titans have. This should be a win.

Score Prediction: Raiders 24-14

Shedeur Sanders receives a pass at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns: Las Vegas lost to the Browns last season, but appears to be the better team at this point in the offseason.

Score Prediction: Raiders 21-17

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Jets: The Jets were one of the few teams that were arguably worse than the Raiders last season. Heading into 2026, Las Vegas is again the better team.

Score Prediction: Raiders 27-10

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints: Weird things happen at the Superdome all the time in New Orleans. However, the Raiders should find a way to pull this one off. Las Vegas is the better team on paper, but the Saints could easily steal one at home if the Raiders are not careful.

Score Prediction: Raiders 24-17

AFC West Toss Ups

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers: Before the Raiders can make the type of turnaround they want, they will have to become more competitive in the AFC West. The Raiders have struggled within the division of late, but it is fair to believe they will split their season series with the other three teams.

Score Prediction: Chargers 21-14





Score Prediction: Raiders 24-17

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs: The Raiders will have a better shot against the Chiefs than they have had over the past decade. The final game of the 2025 season confirmed that they can beat the Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes.

If Mahomes misses both games, a Raiders' sweep of the Chiefs is not out of the question. Still, this should be a split until further notice.

Score Prediction: Raiders 21-10





Score Prediction: Chiefs 24-14

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos: Las Vegas almost beat the Broncos in Denver last season. Expect the Raiders to find a way to beat the Broncos one time this season.

Score Prediction: Broncos 21-10





Score Prediction: Raiders 24-14

A Lot to a Little

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas faces some of the best teams in the league this season. Their only hope is that those games are spread out throughout the season, and that their matchup against the Buffalo Bills is not in the snow.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills: Bills 28-17

Los Angeles Rams: Rams 27-14

Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 24-10

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Raiders will have an uphill battle in 2026 and beyond. Yet, it must be noted that they have had a productive offseason , which should lead to cautious optimism.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knew heading into the offseason that finding the answer at two positions would get their rebuild started. Las Vegas found those two answers.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise-altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players,” Spytek said.

“And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it. And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship."