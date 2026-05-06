Kubiak Knows Challenge of Raiders' Tough 2026 Schedule

Even after coming off an impressive season as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, where he won the Super Bowl, the Raiders' new head coach, Klint Kubiak, is looking to prove himself every day. Kubiak was the man the Silver and Black wanted to take over as head coach, creating stability and bringing winning to this franchise for many years to come. They are going to let him do that the right way, and it won't be rushed.

Kubiak has said that he is honored to be a head coach for an historic franchise, but he is still going to have a chip on his shoulder every time he is out there with his team.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak is one of the best play-callers in the NFL, and now he will enter his first season as a head coach. It is going to be a challenge for Kubiak with the state the Raiders are in right now, but the offseason has gone well for them, and that is something he has been effective at.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Hardest Games Are Against the NFC West in 2026

He will also be challenged by the schedule the Raiders will play next season. It is already hard to be in the AFC West. But Kubiak will see the best division in the NFL next season and one that he knows well, in the NFC West. But it will not all be bad news for the Raiders because this is what the challenge will be, and he is all up for it, and the show will be his team once they get to it next season. The NFC West is the best, but Kubiak also knows it.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Will Benefit From Tough Schedule

That is where Las Vegas will have an advantage. This will be the hardest part of the Raiders' schedule next season. They have to face the Seahawks, 49ers, and Rams. All made the playoffs, and all three will be favorites in the NFC next season. You cannot forget about the Cardinals, who will be a team on the come-up like the Raiders. There are a few breaks for the Raiders next season based on their schedule, but if this team wants to change, they have to beat some other great teams.

Kubiak will know what to do when these games come next season. It is going to be fun to watch those games because they will feel like rivalry contests, especially for a Raiders club looking to make noise.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) shakes hands with head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images