Raiders Showing Progress Across Roster Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Las Vegas Raiders' Tuesday practice was their last one before Thursday night's preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders have gradually improved with each practice, while working through the ups and downs that come with significant change.

Through all of the changes Las Vegas is implementing, everything about them has been different. Klint Kubiak's coaching staff has made the most of their practices, as each has witnessed them take a step forward in some aspect. Tuesday was no different.

More Progress

On Tuesday, Las Vegas practiced without pads, but was still productive. The Raiders' defense consistently pressured their teammates on offense throughout team drills. Still, Las Vegas' offense had its moments, with multiple chunk plays through the air but little success on the ground.

Tuesday's practice was proof that the Raiders' offense is headed in the right direction. The unit will benefit greatly from a few additional weeks of practice leading up to their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but so far, Las Vegas' offense is taking tangible steps forward.

All Three Phases

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) and teammates celebrate a a turnover against the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' offense was vocal on Tuesday, but respectfully celebrated their wins as a unit. Tuesday was the most polished the Raiders' offense has looked through training camp, which is to be expected. Las Vegas' offense is where it needs to be at this point in the preseason.

The true test will be the regular season, but the growth the Raiders' offense has shown since their game against the Houston Texans less than a week ago has been noticeable. Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko recently shared his thoughts on the offense's progress so far.

“I think we're progressing as a team, we're progressing as an organization. We're trying to grow in all phases of our offense, every player, every position group,” Janocko said after practice.

“Ultimately, Coach [Klint Kubiak] has the final say on how and when we're going to play this person, that person, and not just quarterback, but any position group, and how players develop over time. We like to see the guys develop in practice; we like to see what they're doing in these preseason games and then basing decisions on that."

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans special teams Daniel Sobkowicz (17) returns a kick against the Las Vegas Raiders in second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar growth has been equally noticeable on the defensive side of the ball, as they work through the process of working as one. On Tuesday, Las Vegas' defense defended a high number of passes throughout the team period, giving their defensive backfield and linebackers a chance to improve.

The Raiders' defensive backfield is its most significant vulnerability on that side of the ball. However, they aim to use a solid rotation along the defensive line and the significantly improved group of starting linebackers to help compensate. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard explained.

“The [defensive backfield has] responded really well. I think that's a collective effort from their teammates, from the position coach. Feeling the love and support as if any human being isn't having success with something of uplifting them within those moments,” Leonard said.

“I think it's been really good. That starts with your culture. It reflects of when a teammate's down, how do you react? Is he sitting there by himself? Genuine care and love for that person based on how they're working. And it's been fun to see. I certainly don't feel alone doing that and picking up these guys.”

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) under center against the Houston Texans in second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More notably, all three units showed signs of progress on Tuesday. Although this is the case every day, Tuesday witnessed the Raiders coaching staff set aside an excessive amount of time to focus heavily on special teams. This was one of the most intriguing aspects of practice.

Tuesday confirmed Las Vegas' plans to be versatile on special teams just as much as they aim to be on offense and defense. After how badly their special teams unit played last season, especially in the first half of the season, Tuesday was a refreshing sight to behold.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are another step closer to the regular season, but neither the players nor the coaching staff are looking much further ahead than Thursday night. After that, Kubiak and his staff will begin making roster cuts ahead of Sunday's deadline to do so.

As Las Vegas enters its first regular season under Kubiak, the upcoming roster decisions will be the most critical of his early tenure in the desert.