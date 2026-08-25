Raiders Snap Counts vs. Texans: Who Played the Most?

The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff decided to sit their starters against the Houston Texans in their second preseason game under head coach Klint Kubiak. With the deadline to trim their roster down to 53 players quickly approaching, the Raiders' coaching staff got a quality look at their roster.

Although the Raiders have a few positions solidified on both sides of the ball, depth is a major question facing Kubiak's staff as they head into the regular season. Their comeback preseason win over the Texans allowed several players a legitimate chance to earn a roster spot or more playing time.

Below are the snap counts from the Raiders' win over the Texans last Thursday. They have one preseason game remaining against the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday at Allegiant Stadium. Kubiak has not confirmed whether or not starters will play in that game.

Yet, after the injury to running back Ashton Jeanty , it may not be worth the risk to do so. Las Vegas may take the same approach to their final preseason game as they did against the Texans . Rightfully so. Still, based on their win over the Texans, their final preseason game provides value.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' snap counts against the Texans offered clues about which position groups and players Las Vegas' coaching staff has its eye on most ahead of their upcoming preseason game. How the Raiders' coaching staff allotted the snaps against the Texans was interesting, to say the least.

Who Played the Most on Offense?

After an offseason filled with offensive changes, the Raiders have worked tirelessly to iron out most aspects of their offense. There is still competition at offensive guard, among Las Vegas' wide receivers, and among their offensive linemen.

The Raiders' win over the Texans allowed their reserve offensive line to get ample work. The game also gave Kubiak's coaching staff an even closer look at the talent available to them.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aidan O'Connell : 43 snaps

Will Putnam: 43 snaps

Braeden Daniels: 35 snaps

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Wagner: 35 snaps

Niklas Henning: 35 snaps

Charles Grant: 34 snaps

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atonio Mafi: 34 snaps

Malik Benson: 34 snaps

Jordan Meredith: 34 snaps

Who Played the Most on Defense?

Most of the Raiders' defensive snaps went to players at positions where they still have significant depth questions. This includes their defensive backfield and reserve linebackers. Players in each position group got a thorough opportunity to earn a roster spot or more playing time.

The type of opportunity these players got against the Texans and may get against the 49ers is not always guaranteed in the National Football League for players further down the depth chart. Kubiak is truly letting the players make the roster decisions for themselves more than the coaching staff.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Owen Wright (42) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Johnson: 47 snaps

Tristin McCollum: 43 snaps

Cody Lindenberg: 40 snaps

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) attempts to make a reception as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) defends during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hezekiah Masses: 40 snaps

Patrick Johnson: 37 snaps

Treydan Stukes: 35 snaps

Jermod McCoy: 30 snaps

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What It Means

Las Vegas' week in Texas should have answered most of the questions the Raiders' coaching staff may have had about the core of their roster. Their starters will lead the way, but Las Vegas will undoubtedly turn to their reserves, and likely do so sooner rather than later.

With just under a week remaining until Las Vegas makes roster cuts, their win over the Texans and upcoming preseason match against the 49ers should help Las Vegas solidify the roster. Kubiak explained how valuable the team's work against the Texans was for their overall growth.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm so glad we got the practice against them. That was really important for our team to spend that time in Houston and get some really good work against a different scheme and a really good coaching staff," Kubiak said following Las Vegas’ practice in Houston.

Following the preseason win over the Texans, Kubiak noted that the exhibition matchup "Helps a lot. These game reps are the most valuable ones that we can use. It's not just the defensive tape, but how they're performing on special teams, because so many guys in those positions have to prove their worth on teams. Guys that we can trust. So, it was very helpful for many guys.”