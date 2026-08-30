This Young Raider Can Break Out if Given the Opportunity

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2026 regular season.

While several players are hoping to be a part of the Silver and Black after rosters are finalized, others know their spots are safe, and they're looking to be major contributors in Klint Kubiak's first season.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders need much better play from their offensive line, which played like one of the worst units in the league in 2025. The addition of Kubiak and offensive line coach Rick Dennison should result in improvement from that group and the rushing attack.

There has been competition all offseason along the offensive line, as the coaching staff looks for the five best starters and the depth that will fill in behind them. One of the most intriguing battles is happening on the interior.

The Right Guard Battle

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At right guard, the Raiders will decide between second-year man Caleb Rogers and third-year man Jackson Powers-Johnson. The former saw little action during his rookie season, while the latter had a strange second season and has dealt with injury during training camp.

Rogers may have the inside track, and if he does, he has a chance to be a positive contributor to an offensive line that needs an injection of youth. Here's why.

Caleb Rogers: Breakout Guard?

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers is a former top-100 draft pick out of Texas Tech, joining the Raiders with lots of collegiate experience. He played more than 4,000 snaps for the Red Raiders, mostly at right tackle, but he has made the transition to guard.

He didn't see much action during his rookie season, but the slate has been wiped clean after a year when almost no one succeeded in Las Vegas. General Manager John Spytek selected Rogers, and he's ready to see one of his draft picks become a contributor.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Rogers has the toughness and athleticism to play guard, especially in Kubiak's scheme, which will rely on running the football and controlling the line of scrimmage. Powers-Johnson is talented, but his injury has opened the door for Rogers to take the starting role.

The Raiders need serious help on the offensive line, and Rogers was drafted to be a fixer for that group. Now, he has the chance to show his coaching staff that he was worth the draft pick if he earns the starting job and excels.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) gets set in his stance before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, we'll find out if Rogers earned that job -- and has what it takes to be one of the better guards in the league.