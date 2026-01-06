How Raiders' Miserable 2025 Turned Into Glimpses of Positives for Caleb Rogers

The Las Vegas Raiders' 3-14 season ended with more questions than answers as they move into the offseason. Nearly none of Las Vegas' entire 2025 draft class had any impact until late in the season. It was one of the most curious happenings of Pete Carroll's tenure with the team.

Although it was questionable on the surface that Carroll and his coaching staff took so long to play several players, many of them still needed more development before taking the field. However, when they did take the field, several of those rookies performed well enough to warrant optimism.

Watch OL Caleb Rogers discuss below.

Rogers was one of the rookies who performed well in late-season action. The Raiders' offensive line struggled the entire season, as injuries and coaching inconsistency doomed the unit. Still, Rogers was a solid selection in last season's draft. He needs more repetitions on the professional level.

On Monday, Raiders General Manager John Spytek spoke shortly after Carroll was fired. As the team searches for its third head coach in as many seasons, Spytek praised his first draft class, who just completed their first season in the National Football League.

"Yeah, I'm proud of the rookie class. It wasn't easy for them. They battled and they got better as the season went and I think that showed up over the last couple of weeks. But this is the biggest offseason of their career usually," Spytek said.

"Guys have a chance to make a massive jump, and if they don't, you will kind of wonder why. And a lot of times it's pretty telling. So, they got a they got a massive opportunity that they got to attack this offseason too, and I'm going to spend some time over the next couple of weeks talking to all those men."

The Raiders will have to improve their offensive line altogether after a bad season for the unit. Talent was arguably more of an issue than coaching this season. However, the Raiders will consider all options for improving the position group this offseason.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind," Spytek said.

