Raiders' Week 6 Depth Chart: Analyzing Potential Changes

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the week focusing on solidifying their rebuilding roster. Las Vegas looks to snap its two-game losing streak at home on Sunday.

Las Vegas released its most recent depth chart ahead of its Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Cousins is the starter, but it is clear what this offense is, and is not, with him under center.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: The Raiders will continue to try to maximize what they get out of Jeanty but should readily look to use Washington and Laube more.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward wears many hats for the Raiders and does a solid job across the board.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) prepares to line up before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: Nailor's return should bode well for Las Vegas; it will be interesting to see how much he helps.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with wide receiver Cody White (82) after catching a thirteen-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Dareke Young Cody White

Analysis: Hopefully, Nailor's return and a different overall approach on both sides of the ball will lead to a more productive Sunday for the other wide receivers on the team.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive line needs to improve along the left side.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Like many other Raiders last week, Burford had a forgettable performance. He must do a better job of solidifying that side of things.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) prepares to snap the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Solid but needs more help around him.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Powers-Johnson looks to continue returning to form after recently missing time.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze has been the Raiders' most consistent offensive lineman since he was drafted.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Las Vegas will likely need all three of their tight ends in one facet or another on Sunday.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues

Analysis: Laulu and Pegues may have a solid chance at additional playing time on Sunday, depending on Hemingway's health.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: Look for Las Vegas to rotate their interior defensive linemen more on Sunday than in weeks past.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Crosby and Koonce work well together, especially when the interior defensive line does its job well.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Johnson needs more opportunities.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) jumps over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: These two will compete for playing time, but both will play against the Bills . Each player has their strengths and weaknesses.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for seventy-six yards against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Cornerback

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Johnson must continue to improve.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) runs after a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: Stokes continues to lead the way. However, Las Vegas' cornerbacks must eliminate the big plays.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: It will be interesting to see how Dean, specifically, responds to last week's loss. It was a total team loss, but as one of the team's leaders, Dean must get the defense back in line. Las Vegas signed Dean for his obvious on-field skills.

However, they also signed him for his ability to positively influence a locker room.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the second at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Las Vegas' coaching staff must find a way to maximize Walker's talent without overusing him or mismanaging his usage.

Just as the Raiders must use their defensive line to protect the back of the defense, both the secondary and the defensive line must help the linebackers.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes has had a challenging past two weeks, as his inexperience has been on full display. Still, he's their best free safety. Las Vegas needs the rookie defender to keep learning quickly and grasp the mental side of his transition to the league.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn remains one of the veteran leaders in an overall young defensive backfield. Chinn has played well this season; the rest of the defensive backfield needs to match his output.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: One of the best in the business.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) attempts a forty-nine-yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay missed his first kick of the regular season last Sunday against the Patriots. Gay's kick bouncing off the field goal post was a microcosm of how the day went for the Raiders as a whole.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) fields a kickoff against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: The Raiders will likely consider making a switch at this position like they did last week against the Patriots. Laube will remain in one of the spots.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: The season is nearly halfway over, and Benson has been largely unproductive. Returning punts gives him a shot to get going. However, the Raiders' coaching staff could consider giving someone else a shot.