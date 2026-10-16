Raiders' Week 6 Depth Chart: Analyzing Potential Changes

Analysis: Cousins is the starter, but it is clear what this offense is, and is not, with him under center.
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington
Dylan Laube
Analysis: The Raiders will continue to try to maximize what they get out of Jeanty but should readily look to use Washington and Laube more.
Fullback
Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward wears many hats for the Raiders and does a solid job across the board.
Wide Receiver
Jalen Nailor
Malik Benson
Analysis: Nailor's return should bode well for Las Vegas; it will be interesting to see how much he helps.
Wide Receiver
Tre Tucker
Dareke Young
Cody White
Analysis: Hopefully, Nailor's return and a different overall approach on both sides of the ball will lead to a more productive Sunday for the other wide receivers on the team.
Left Tackle
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
Analysis: Las Vegas' offensive line needs to improve along the left side.
Left Guard
Spencer Burford
Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Like many other Raiders last week, Burford had a forgettable performance. He must do a better job of solidifying that side of things.
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: Solid but needs more help around him.
Right Guard
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Powers-Johnson looks to continue returning to form after recently missing time.
Right Tackle
DJ Glaze
Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze has been the Raiders' most consistent offensive lineman since he was drafted.
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
Analysis: Las Vegas will likely need all three of their tight ends in one facet or another on Sunday.
Defensive Tackle
Tonka Hemingway
Jonah Laulu
JJ Pegues
Analysis: Laulu and Pegues may have a solid chance at additional playing time on Sunday, depending on Hemingway's health.
Defensive Tackle
Adam Butler
Folorunso Fatukasi
Thomas Booker
Analysis: Look for Las Vegas to rotate their interior defensive linemen more on Sunday than in weeks past.
Defensive End
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Crosby and Koonce work well together, especially when the interior defensive line does its job well.
EDGE
Kwity Paye
Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Johnson needs more opportunities.
Right Cornerback
Darien Porter
Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: These two will compete for playing time, but both will play against the Bills. Each player has their strengths and weaknesses.
Slot Cornerback
Taron Johnson
Analysis: Johnson must continue to improve.
Left Cornerback
Eric Stokes
Jermod McCoy
Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: Stokes continues to lead the way. However, Las Vegas' cornerbacks must eliminate the big plays.
Right Inside Linebacker
Nakobe Dean
Tommy Eichenberg
Segun Olubi
Analysis: It will be interesting to see how Dean, specifically, responds to last week's loss. It was a total team loss, but as one of the team's leaders, Dean must get the defense back in line. Las Vegas signed Dean for his obvious on-field skills.
However, they also signed him for his ability to positively influence a locker room.
Left Inside Linebacker
Quay Walker
Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Las Vegas' coaching staff must find a way to maximize Walker's talent without overusing him or mismanaging his usage.
Just as the Raiders must use their defensive line to protect the back of the defense, both the secondary and the defensive line must help the linebackers.
Free Safety
Treydan Stukes
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes has had a challenging past two weeks, as his inexperience has been on full display. Still, he's their best free safety. Las Vegas needs the rookie defender to keep learning quickly and grasp the mental side of his transition to the league.
Strong Safety
Jeremy Chinn
Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn remains one of the veteran leaders in an overall young defensive backfield. Chinn has played well this season; the rest of the defensive backfield needs to match his output.
Punter
AJ Cole
Analysis: One of the best in the business.
Kicker
Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay missed his first kick of the regular season last Sunday against the Patriots. Gay's kick bouncing off the field goal post was a microcosm of how the day went for the Raiders as a whole.
Kick Returner
Dylan Laube
Dareke Young
Analysis: The Raiders will likely consider making a switch at this position like they did last week against the Patriots. Laube will remain in one of the spots.
Punt Returner
Malik Benson
Dylan Laube
Analysis: The season is nearly halfway over, and Benson has been largely unproductive. Returning punts gives him a shot to get going. However, the Raiders' coaching staff could consider giving someone else a shot.