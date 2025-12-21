Where the Raiders Stand Heading into Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders lost control of the season shortly after it began, and they have been lost ever since. The Raiders are currently limping to the finish line of the 2025 regular season.

Raiders' Insurmountable Issues

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team in the National Football League. Surprisingly, Valentine did not rank the Raiders as the worst team in the league. Valentine ranked the Raiders as the 30th-best team in the league. Most would likely find the ranking shocking.

"The Raiders were shut out for the second time this season in their second 31-0 loss of the year in Week 15 against the Eagles. With Geno Smith (61.2 grade; 36th) out, backup Kenny Pickett got the start against his old team, but looked lost against an aggressive Eagles defense," Valentine said.

"The Raiders feel like a roster beyond hope. The Pete Carroll hire hasn’t worked out in Year 1, and though you want the former Super Bowl-winning head coach to earn the benefit of the doubt, things have played out so poorly. Sure, the offensive line has been bad, and that’s exacerbated some issues, but can Carroll turn it all around?"

The Raiders hired Head Coach Pete Carroll to help turn things around. However, he quickly learned that the Raiders' situation he inherited is unlike anything he has experienced in his legendary career.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) interact prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"No, I don't feel like I've been through anything like this. We had a tough finish at the Jets. We were 6-5 playing for the division lead against the Dolphins, and then, I told you this before, but the fake spike play happened, and we didn't recover from whatever that effect was,” Carroll said.

“I don't know. I'm still pissed about the fact that that happened because we didn't win a game at the end of the year. So, we lost the last four or something like that, and then we wound up six and whatever it was, I don't know."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (37) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“To me, every day is a huge opportunity for us to do something to get us closer to what we want, and I've got a format for how we approach the week and all to get us on track with that. And I don't think that we can benefit the most out of our work that we do in this unless we're on the top end of this thing, and we're looking forward," Carroll said.

"Forward thinking and pushing to make improvements and to get better and to feel that, not necessarily only with yourself, but with the people around you. And so, yeah, that's what I'm shooting for on a regular basis."

