How the Raiders Will Address Their Most Pressing Need

The Las Vegas Raiders need help. In every which way, the Raiders need additional help talent wise and coaching wise to turn things around.

Raiders' Downfall

The Raiders have struggled across the board the past few seasons. One of the league's worst rosters has made it hard for Las Vegas to do anything well consistently. They hope a productive offseason will change that sooner, rather than later. Las Vegas' front office must address several things first.

Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus recently noted the most significant need of every team in the National Football League and how they can go about addressing that need this season. Not only is the Raiders ' need for a competent quarterback great, but no team also needs a quarterback more.

"There is a lot to be determined as far as the 2026 NFL Draft goes, but we can anticipate that the Raiders will select Heisman Trophy and national championship-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick," Smith said.

"Mendoza earned elite PFF passing grades on both intermediate and deep throws and was poised under pressure (70.0-plus PFF passing grade under pressure). Geno Smith is still under contract but is coming off his lowest-graded season (60.9) in more than a decade and will be 36 years old at the end of next season, making Mendoza the easy choice to be the franchise player moving forward."

As the Raiders' search for a head coach continues, it is a foregone conclusion the Raiders will use the top pick in the draft on Mendoza. That will take care of one of the Raiders' most pressing needs. They will have a head coach soon as well, eliminating their top two needs entering the offseason.

From there, it will be up to Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady and John Spytek to continue building the offense around Mendoza, Ashton Jeanty, and Brock Bowers. If the Raiders can solidify their offensive line and wide receiver group, they can focus primarily on their defense, which needs help.

“The players are the ones that have to go out there and do it. And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are,” Spytek said.

“And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

