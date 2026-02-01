Raheem Mostert Weighs in on Pete Carroll's Ousting

Last season for the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the worst in franchise history. Some even called it the worst season ever of this franchise's long history. That is something that this franchise did not want to see and hear from Raider Nation.

All in all, it is simple what they feel, and they are being honest with the Raiders organization that has not given them anything to cheer for over the last few decades. The Raiders are looking for change, and it better come quickly.

Nothing went the way the Silver and Black wanted it to. The Raiders did everything they thought was right. They brought in a head coach, Pete Carroll, who knows a lot about winning, and a new player caller, along with a veteran quarterback. That was something everyone thought was going to be the thing that would get the Raiders going in the right direction. But we were all wrong. Outside of the first game of the season in 2025, it went south fast for a team looking for change.

The Silver and Black finished last season with the worst record in the National Football League. That left owner Mark Davis with no choice but to fire head coach Pete Carroll and start things all over. Another firing of a head coach was out of the cards for Davis, but after having arguably the worst season in Raiders history, there is no choice but to start things from scratch. Carroll wanted to come back for another season, but things simply did not work out for both sides.

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert was asked if Carroll deserved more time to figure things out with the Raiders.

Did Pete Carroll deserver more time in Vegas?

"You know, it is kind of hard to say. Just because you know, with the coaching staff like that and the pedigree," said Raheem Mostert on Yahoo Sports. "I mean, I saw a stat last night that said since 2002, that the Raiders have had 14 different head coaches, not interim head coaches. That is kind of tough when you are trying to do different things. And so, with Pete, you know, he has been in the spotlight for many years. He has won championships both at the college and NFL level."

"With him, it is kind of tough. You want to see a guy get more opportunities, but then it is also like, if you are ownership ... you know, it is tough."

