Why the Raiders' Plan is Under Intense Pressure

The way that the 2025 NFL season has gone for the Las Vegas Raiders, there is a clear disconnect somewhere. From the front office down to the field. Something is not clicking for the Silver and Black, and that could be the main reason why this season has been a disaster.

It has not been what they envisioned. Changes have already been made, and more will come once the season is over. It is left to decide what changes they want to make. Another down year means more change for the franchise.

Coming into the season, the Raiders had a whole new regime. It included head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek , and minority owner Tom Brady was having his say in what moves the Raiders were going to make. Raiders owner Mark Davis made that clear, and that he is going to trust his football people moving forward. That is exactly what he did this past offseason. Davis could be looking at another upcoming season where he is looking for another head coach.

Raiders Game Plan Not Clear

It just has not simply worked with who the team brought in this season. They already fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was in his first season with the team this season. Kelly was the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. Carroll is not off the hook either. He is coaching for his job and could be done after one year in Vegas. If this team is going to move in the right direction, a clear game plan has to be established.

The Raiders seemed to have a long-term plan when they made their new regime additions this offseason, but Carroll has already had to dump two of his three coordinators before Thanksgiving meals were even prepared.

Do the Raiders have a plan? That is the question moving forward, because as of now it looks like it is a team that is moving without a direction. We will see how much the change at play-caller will impact the offense and the final six weeks of the season, but it appears the Raiders have found themselves in another rough spot after yet another offseason full of hope.

