How the Raiders Plan on Replacing Chip Kelly

The day after the Las Vegas Raiders fired their offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, after another no-show for the Raiders offense in Week 12, the team announced that quarterbacks coach Greg Olson will be taking over the play-calling duties for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders' offense has been struggling all season, and as of late, they have been struggling to put points on the board. The offense looks like there is no identity, and each week, there has been no improvement.

That is something the Raiders did not expect this season when they brought in Kelly and veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past offseason. The Raiders' offense was expected to be much improved, but they have taken a huge step back and have been looking worse than a year ago.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Greg Olson against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Greg Olson Takes Over

According to our Hondo Carpenter, the interim play-caller will now be quarterbacks coach and long-time assistant Greg Olson, who has had play-calling experience in the past.

Can confirm that Greg Olson will be the interim EDIT: Per Pete Carroll, is taking over as PLAY CALLER. Didn't use the term OC. — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) November 24, 2025

Olson will now be tasked with getting this offense going for the first time in a long time this season. He brings great experience and knowledge to the offense. He has been a play caller before as he has many years in the National Football League as an offensive coordinator. He has spent a lot of time around the Raiders organization throughout his coaching career. This will be his latest one as their play caller. His toughest task but one, he is ready for and could improve this offense from.

Per Raiders:

Greg Olson rejoins the Raiders in 2025 as the team's quarterbacks coach, marking his 24th year in the NFL and seventh with the Silver and Black. Olson is in his third stint with the Raiders and brings 13 years of experience as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, working with the Detroit Lions (2005), St. Louis Rams (2006-07), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11), Raiders (2013-14, 2018-21) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16).

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Greg Olson against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2023, Olson served as the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks and helped guide QB Geno Smith's continuing resurgence as a signal-caller. Smith earned his second-consecutive Pro Bowl selection, completing 64.7 percent of his passes (323-for-499) for 3,624 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Olson's first opportunity to make this offense look better will come in Week 13 as the Raiders travel to Los Angeles and square off against their AFC West long-time rival, the Chargers. This will be a great opportunity for the Raiders as well, looking to get their first AFC West win this season. It will fill like a home game for the Raiders as they will be at SoFi Stadium, and in Los Angeles, Raider Nation always takes over.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) with quarterbacks coach Greg Olson during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Greg Olson.