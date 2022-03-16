Raiders Ziegler Robs Bill Belichick of Another Player Adding FB Johnson

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler again goes after another Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots weapon in FB Jakob Johnson.

HENDERSON, Nev.--For the second time today, new Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler invaded Foxborough, MA. to bring another New England Patriot to the desert to reunite with offensive savant, Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders have now come to terms with Jakob Johnson, the new Silver and Black FB to fill the shoes of former team captain Alec Ingold.

My colleague Mike D’Abate, the editor of Patriot Country, offers Johnson's evaluation.

During his three years in New England, Johnson has proven himself as a valuable member of the Patriots’ offense, a superb blocker, and a capable contributor on special teams. With the Patriots unlikely to significantly upgrade the position via free agency/draft, or provide tight end/h-back Dalton Keene with the opportunity to take on the role, expect Johnson to remain with the Patriots on a team-friendly deal.

Earlier today, we reported that the Silver and Black would be signing a third-string backup running back, and special teams standout in former New England Patriot Brandon Bolden.

