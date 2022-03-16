Ziegler Does It Again, Lands Patriot RB Bolden

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' new GM Dave Ziegler is on fire today. Moments ago it was revealed that the Silver and Black will be signing a third-string backup running back, and special teams standout in former New England Patriot Brandon Bolden.

This is a coup for the Raiders chief as it has long been known that they wanted another running back, but to add one with the prowess of Bolden is spectacular. That makes two special teams stars in the last two days. The other is Darius Phillips.

My colleague Mike D’Abate, the editor of Patriot Country offers this evaluation of Bolden.

After losing James White for the season with a hip injury, running back Brandon Bolden performed quite well in the third-down role. Bolden set career highs in receptions and receiving yards. Through fourteen games, the 32-year-old compiled 226 rushing yards on 44 carries with one touchdown. He was also a veritable force in receiving out of the backfield, with 41 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns. With Harris often deployed in early down packages, the Pats typically looked to Bolden on third down again by isolating him on the opposing team’s linebackers. As a result, his experience and versatility will be heavily relied upon by Jones, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher. Following his stellar performance in 2021, Bolden should have suitors on the open market. However, his prowess at running back, as well as his expertise and experience on special teams should mean the Pats do their due diligence in trying to retain his services in 2022.

NFL scribe and living legend Rick Gosselin had high praise for Bolden calling him, "An elite special teams contributor."

