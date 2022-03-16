Skip to main content
Player(s)
Carl Nassib, Kolton Miller, Andre James, Kenyan Drake, Davante Adams, Derek Carr, Cory Littleton, Alec Ingold
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers

Ziegler Continues Accumulating Salary Cap Space, Additional $8 Million Today

Moments ago, Dave Ziegler, the Las Vegas Raiders GM, designated DE Carl Nassib for a post-June 1 release, freeing up $8 million in salary-cap space.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler has added an additional $8 million dollars in salary cap space but designating DE Carl Nassib for a post-June 1 release.

The Raiders have reworked multiple deals, as their salary cap availability continues to climb, including deals with tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James, and running back Kenyan Drake last week. 

Ziegler has also played the maestro of the salary cap by releasing Alec Ingold, and also designating Cory Littleton as another post-June 1 release.

There are many reasons for the accumulation of all this cap space.  First of all, the Raiders will ink Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr to extensions, but flexibility is also important.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We have been at the forefront of reporting on Davante Adams's desire to play with Derek Carr.  We were also the first to report that Derek Carr was willing to take less money from the Raiders if he could play with Adams.

Adams and Carr are best friends, and while I am IN NO WAY reporting that a deal is immenient, or even going to happen, I am reporting that the chance for Davante Adams to join the Las Vegas Raiders is very much alive.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Bilal Nichols
The Black Hole+

Raiders GM Ziegler Makes a Big Splash Adding Bears DT Nichols

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.2 hours ago
USATSI_17511517_168390101_lowres
News

New Raiders Staff Establishing Base Relationship with Carr

By Hikaru Kudo8 hours ago
USATSI_17442670_168390101_lowres
News

Brandon Facyson Heading to the Indianapolis Colts

By Aidan Champion9 hours ago
20220131_135211
The Black Hole+

Raiders Ziegler Re-Works James Deal, Tenders Leavitt, No Comp Picks

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.19 hours ago
Darius Phillips
The Black Hole+

Raiders Get Free Agent Depth Adding Darius Phillips

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Mar 15, 2022
Derek Carr Russell Wilson
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXX: When do the Carr Rumors End?

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Mar 15, 2022
USATSI_17511393_168390101_lowres
News

Zay Jones Departs From Las Vegas

By Aidan ChampionMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17652787_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Dave Ziegler: Prioritizing Tasks is Key to Success

By Hikaru KudoMar 15, 2022