Ziegler Continues Accumulating Salary Cap Space, Additional $8 Million Today

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler has added an additional $8 million dollars in salary cap space but designating DE Carl Nassib for a post-June 1 release.

The Raiders have reworked multiple deals, as their salary cap availability continues to climb, including deals with tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James, and running back Kenyan Drake last week.

Ziegler has also played the maestro of the salary cap by releasing Alec Ingold, and also designating Cory Littleton as another post-June 1 release.

There are many reasons for the accumulation of all this cap space. First of all, the Raiders will ink Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr to extensions, but flexibility is also important.

We have been at the forefront of reporting on Davante Adams's desire to play with Derek Carr. We were also the first to report that Derek Carr was willing to take less money from the Raiders if he could play with Adams.

Adams and Carr are best friends, and while I am IN NO WAY reporting that a deal is immenient, or even going to happen, I am reporting that the chance for Davante Adams to join the Las Vegas Raiders is very much alive.

