The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 2

Hondo Carpenter and Alain Poupart discuss hot topics around the NFL, such as Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Allegiant Stadium & Lamar Jackson.

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

They spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer and the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born, with Kim Becker coming on board as host.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

• The Buffalo Bills have given their QB Josh Allen a big new contract. How big of a deal is that? Will it create issues for the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield? How about Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

•Derek Carr the QB of the Las Vegas Raiders consistently gets very little respect from many in the Raider Nation and the media. How can that be? How good is Carr?

•Allegiant Stadium is going to be a very big deal for the Silver and Black. The Raiders amazing new stadium is among the best in the National Football League. However, will Allegiant Stadium also cost the Raiders like the Dallas Cowboys Stadium (JErry's World) did for them?

