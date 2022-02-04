A Conversation with Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Trading (David) Carr

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was genuine when he spoke of trading Carr (David), the value of Derek Carr, and the inside working of the search.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is a lightning rod for criticism, and cynicism. While it certainly comes with the territory of being a billionaire owner of a prestigious NFL franchise, he often is unfair.

I have always found Davis to be warm, genuine, and sincere at times to a fault. But, the ruler of the Silver and Black empire can also be funny, very funny.

David Carr, the former NFL Draft first-round pick is an analyst on the NFL Network and happens to be the brother of Davis's star QB, Derek.

Recently, David was on national TV and was asked as an analyst about the situation with the Raiders, as they were searching for new leadership. You can read about it HERE.

In part, David said, "When you look at it ... there is a sense as a veteran quarterback in Derek, and talking to him, man, he went through an emotional roller coaster," David Carr said. "They did about as good as you can do this year with what they were given, and they made it work. They're not that far away if you could add a couple pieces.

"There has to be a commitment from the organization that they're gonna give him what he needs to succeed. He only wants to win a Super Bowl. He's not here for the money."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter