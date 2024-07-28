Everything Las Vegas Raiders MLB Robert Spillane Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp approaching its dog days, today we offer superstar MLB Robert Spillane and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: So many former players and even fans talked about you bringing back the culture during the later part of the season last year. How do you go about doing that on a daily basis in the dog days of camp where there are no games?
Coach Pierce: “Well, the culture is in us. I mean, it's in our DNA. We talk about it every day. That was the opening statement in my team meeting with those guys, the Raider Way, the Raider culture, and that never changes. Doesn't matter if we're not playing the game. When we're out here with one another, we have an opportunity to face off against ourselves. But it's how we carry ourselves. We talk about pride, poise, passion, and when we get pads on being physical as hell with one another, putting hands on one another, blessing one another. And as you’ve seen, they're going to talk the way they talk. I'm not going to kind of hold them back from doing it. You know, whenever it becomes detrimental, we'll talk about it. But at the end of the day this is professional football, no matter what you say or do, it's all about the grass.”
Q: Why do you think it's so important to allow the players to speak as freely as they feel?
Coach Pierce: “Different time. You know, when I played you better not say what they're saying. That's crazy. The guy I played for would probably be fining me left and right. But it's just a different age. And I think when you set standards and expectations of what to say and what to do and how far to go, I think they understand those lines. And more importantly, it gives them a sense of empowerment. And whenever they cross that line, we discuss it, and if it comes up, we'll handle it as grown men.
