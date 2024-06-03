Hey Hondo! Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Question, Emails
HENDERSON, Nev.--Each week, the massive fan base of the Las Vegas Raiders directs their email features questions about the Silver and Black to us, and we are committed to answering them each week.
Hondo, how close do you think Tom Brady is to getting approved as a minority owner? Joe P.
I am hearing two big issues. I spoke to several NFL people about why there seems to be pushback, and here is what I am hearing.
No. 1 There is concern about Tom being a Raiders owner, and then being in team facilities and learning about teams with the access television rights talent gets, and being a Raider owner. One executive told me, “I don’t care if he only does teams not on the Raiders schedule. What if they play in the playoffs?” This is a very big concern, and one NFL people think might be overcome, but the second issue they don’t see being resolveable in its current state.
No. 2 NFL people believe that Mark Davis is selling Tom as a stake at a discount rate. Their issue is that “It is lowering the value of all of the franchises if it happens.” He added, “If Mark wants to give it, no problem, but that is between Mark and his other investors’, who I don’t think would allow it. Or, Tom will need to pay market value, but I don’t see any budging on this.”
Another executive said, “The NFL loves Tom Brady as a player, and he adds value to the league, but they don’t need him as an owner, and the owners are not a group of guys to be moved by celebrity as a whole.”
Hondo, last week, in one of your podcasts, you said, “The only one that can kill the NFL is the NFL.” That was brilliant. Can you elaborate, please? Chris W.
The NF is the big dog. They own professional sports, and the only thing, the ONLY thing that can stop them, is themselves. They are so big that only their arrogance can separate them from their fans.
Hondo, I know that you know Kirk Cousins, and you both are Spartans. He is your boy. You also were adamant about Aidan O’Connell. Would you have wanted the Raiders to sign Kirk Cousins? A. Métier
Not at all. I love Kirk and his family. But in my opinion, the Raiders needed a quality veteran (Gardner Minshew is that), but they needed to see what Aidan O’Connell has. The investment in Kirk would have been horrific spending if Aidan pans out, and if he doesn’t pan out, they can go younger. Raiders fans need to trust Antonio Pierce. He has done nothing to make the Raider Nation question him.
Hondo, now that June is here, how much cap money do the Raiders have? Will A.
Roughly $33 million. Tom Telesco is going to be very wise, and the Silver and Black are in amazing shape.
Hondo, I heard you talk about the QB Coach making a massive statement on the radio, but I haven’t seen anything else. What was it? George F.
QB Coach Rich Scangarello said the following (emphasis by me): “That competition always brings out the best. There are enough reps to go around. Obviously, you'd always like to have one guy established, but I don't think it will linger.” To me, that was a major statement.
