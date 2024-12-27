Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Goes Inside the Comments of DE Maxx Crosby
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby recently made some commeents that turned many heads around the NFL.
He made the comments on his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby.
In part, he said, ". It's new coaches every other year, and this and this and that and new teammates," aid. "There's been plenty of times where I'm like 'Damn, this [defensive line] is cold' -- and then I come back and every single of them is gone. You know what I mean? It's like, what the f---? You know what I mean? And then it's just on and on and on. There is a lot of things. So it's tough, bro, because I feel for Myles because he is in that same boat."
He added, "I have no more guaranteed money," Crosby said. "Obviously there's going to be a lot of things that need to be talked about and I'm looking forward to those conversations. It's going to be awesome, I'm looking forward to this offseason and the process and I will say, on top of it -- the Raider fans have been dope as f--- and I love them to death. Like that's one thing -- through everything the fans have truly since Day 1 embraced me and being in their corner. I think it's the dopest s---, like even with the injuries and all this s--- the support has been the coolest s--- ever. Yeah, there is so many things that gotta be talked about, so it's going to be interesting. I'm looking forward to it."
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast takes you inside Maxx Crosby's latest controversial comments about the organization, his contract, and more.
You can watch the podcast in its entirety below:
